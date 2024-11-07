“Hubble Telescope: New Views of the Universe,” November 9 through January 26

Saturday, November 9, through Sunday, January 26

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Created in partnership with the Smithsonian Institute’s Traveling Exhibit team, the illuminating and engaging immersive exhibition Hubble Telescope: New Views of the Universe will be on display at Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center from November 9 through January 26, this fascinating, family-themed exhibit designed to be constantly updated with the newest imagery and technology coming from the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes.

Throughout the Hubble Telescope exhibit are multiple hands-on interactives that offer guests a way to experience components of the telescopes, reveal the inter-workings, and see the magnificent images of stars, galaxies, and planets that have been collected. Alongside information on the various tools in the telescopes, visitors will learn about the hurdles astronauts have overcome during the construction and servicing of the telescopes and their satellites.

Kelly Lao, Vice President of Museum Experiences, said, “We’re so excited to bring this exhibit from NASA into our community. We hope to inspire the next generation towards STEM careers while providing a fun, immersive experience for the entire family.”

When entering the exhibit hall, Hubble Telescope: New Views of the Universe guests walk through a dome made from screens displaying images from the telescopes. From there, they will find interactive exhibit stations that discuss thermal protection, solar power, and light wavelengths. In the middle of exhibit is a scale model of the Hubble Telescope. Circling around the model is information on the size, operations, what makes the Hubble different from observatories on land, and massive images from the telescope. Each massive image station includes panels on the role of the subjects in space with the importance of the telescope’s findings.

Sticking with the astronomical theme, the Putnam Museum will also be showing Space: A New Frontier in the Giant Screen Theater on a regular basis while the exhibit is open. This short documentary, narrated by Star Trek's Chris Pine, details the current projects facing astronauts and engineers for the next phase of space exploration.

The Putnam Museum & Science Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, brings to life a sense of place, time, and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from Unearthing Ancient Egypt to family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally recognized traveling exhibits. The Putnam is dedicated to helping guests discover and explore in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.

Hubble Telescope: New Views of the Universe will be on display at the Davenport venue from November 9 through January 26, with the venue open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. General admission is $10-12, and more information is available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.