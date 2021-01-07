“Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House,” January 15 through 17

Friday, January 15, through Sunday, January 17

Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited wintertime treat peppered, this year, with a hint of Halloween, the annual celebration Icestravaganza returns to downtown Davenport in Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House, with this safe and family-friendly event – taking place from January 15 through 17 – boasting spooky ice sculptures of witches, haunted house, jack-o-lanters, and ghouls.

More than 24,000 pounds of ice will be employed during the three days of this year's Icestravaganza, with the sculptures lit each night from dusk to 10 p.m., and viewable from either the Freight House boardwalk or from inside guests' vehicles. In addition to enjoying the ice sculptures, Icestravaganza attendees can witness the 2021 live ice-carving competition either in person or on Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Family Credit Union will be hosting a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire put in the Freight House's outdoor patio during the competition, and also every day from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

This year, a variety of sculptures will also be placed outside of numerous Davenport businesses: the City of Davenport Building (226 West Fourth Street); Crafted QC (221 East Second Street); Endless Brews (310 Main Street); Rhythm City Casino Resort (7077 Elmore Avenue), RubberStamps.Net (320 East Second Street); Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer (406 West Second Street); The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat (229 Brady Street); and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley (630 East Fourth Street). Guests are asked to snap photos and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC for the chance to win a $25 #KeepItQC gift card.

Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House will be held from 5 p.m. on January 15 through 10 p.m. on January 17, and more information on the three-day event is available by calling (563)823-2681 or visiting DowntownDavenport.com/icestravaganza.