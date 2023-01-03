Icestravaganza 2023, January 13 through 15

Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15

Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport IA and

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited wintertime treat, an annual celebration of Jack Frost's powers returns to downtown Davenport in Icestravaganza 2023, with this safe and family-friendly event – taking place from January 13 through 15 – boasting favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with gloriously colorful LED lights.

More than 36,000 pounds of ice will be employed during the three days of this year's Icestravaganza, with the sculptures lit each night from dusk to 10 p.m., and viewable from the Freight House boardwalk or, in a feature that began with last year's weekend event, in sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in the neighboring LeClaire Park. In addition to enjoying the ice sculptures, Icestravaganza attendees can witness the 2023 Metronet live carving demonstration either in person at the west end of the Freight House or on Facebook from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Family Credit Union will also be hosting a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit in the Freight House's outdoor patio during the weekend, and it will be open on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 3 to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. New this year, a special Icestravaganza Afterglow Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, an event featuring live carving demonstrations with black lights, a light show, and music provided by DJ Buddha.

This year, Farmers' Market vendors and local beer and food suppliers will have goods and treats available for purchase from Front Street Brewery & Taproom, The Diner, Antonella's Pizzeria II, and Chill Ice Cream & Eats. With presenting sponsor Rubberstamps.net co-hosting the festival alongside co-sponsors from Travel Iowa, the Family Credit Union, Metronet, MidAmerican Energy, Rhythm City Casino Resort , WHBF, KLJB FOX 18, Me TV, Townsquare Media, the Quad-City Times, Front Street Taproom, the City of Davenport, One Step, Inc., and Hupp Toyota Lift, guests are also encouraged to tag Icestravganza 2023 in their posts at #IcestravaganzaQC and #QCThatsWhere.

Icestravaganza 2023 will be held from 5 1o 10 p.m. on January 13 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 14 and 15, and more information on the three-day event is available by calling (563)823-2681 or visiting DowntownDavenport.com/icestravaganza.