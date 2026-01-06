Icestravaganza 2026, January 16 through 18

Friday, January 16, through Sunday, January 18

Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited wintertime treat and annual celebration of Jack Frost's powers returns to downtown Davenport in Icestravaganza 2026, with this family-friendly event at the Freight House – taking place from January 16 through 18 – boasting an array of ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, and interactive outdoor activities.

As Alisha Espey, Senior Program and Events Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), said of Icestravaganza 2026, "This year’s 'This Is Iowa' theme is a chance to celebrate the everyday things people across the state connect with. Our carvers take those familiar sparks of inspiration and turn them into something creative and surprising, and we’re excited to watch that come to life in ice throughout the festival."

As festival-goers walk along the Freight House boardwalk, they’ll experience intricately carved ice sculptures, beautifully illuminated each evening of the event. With the live carving demonstrations, killed artists will transform blocks of ice into stunning works of art that reflect on the "This Is Iowa" theme. The Icestravaganza Outdoor Activity Zone will feature interactive, family-friendly games and activities, while the warming station will serve complimentary hot cocoa provided by The Family Credit Union. On Saturday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the After Glow Party will house Illuminated ice sculptures by renowned artist Rob Storm, a specialty ice bar, and live music and entertainment by DJ Buddha, sponsored by T-Fiber.

Icestravaganza 2026 is produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), with the presenting sponsor Luxtown.com. Additional support provided by numerous sponsors: City of Davenport; Front Street Brewery; Hupp Toyota Lift; Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf; Mel Foster Co; Origin Design; Rouse Consulting Group; Stations of Our Quad Cities; T-Fiber; The Family Credit Union; and Townsquare Media. Festival-goers are encouraged, throughout the weekend, to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

For more information on Icestravaganza 2026, visit DowntownDavenport.com/icestravaganza.