Icetravaganza 2025, January 17 through 19

Friday, January 17, through Sunday, January 19

Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport IA and

Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

After its 2024 cancellation due to extreme weather, an eagerly awaited wintertime treat and annual celebration of Jack Frost's powers returns to downtown Davenport in Icestravaganza 2025, with this family-friendly event – taking place from January 17 through 19 – boasting favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with gloriously colorful LED lights.

With this year's weekend-long event themed “Art in Ice,” the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, hosts the sparkling celebration alongside co-presenting sponsors Rubberstamps.net and TBK Bank. Additional support is being provided by sponsors including: the Family Credit Union (supplying hot cocoa and a warming station); Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf; Rhythm City Casino Resort; Mel Foster Co.; Metronet; Origin Design; the City of Davenport; One Step; Hupp Toyota Lift; the Quad-City Times; KLJB-TV; WHBF-TV; and Townsquare Media.

“We invite everyone to embrace winter in the Midwest and join us at Icestravaganza," said DDP Program & Events Director Alisha Espey. "This one-of-a-kind free winter event is fun for the whole family."

Throughout the weekend, Icestravaganza attendees can enjoy live carving demonstrations as well as free hot cocoa (limited hours) at the Family Credit Union's warming station. Whether attendees stroll by the ice sculptures at the Freight House or check them out from their vehicle in the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive, organizers recommend the best time to take photos of the sculptures is when they're glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each night. Also, on Saturday night, the free After-Glow Party will feature glow-in-the-dark ice carvings lit by black light with an expanded light show, as well a music live-mixed by DJ Buddha.

This year's festivities begin on Friday, January 17, at 5 p.m., with indoor hours at the Freight House Farmers Market running until 7:30 p.m., hot chocolate available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the event closing at 10 p.m. Icestravaganza 2025 opens on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m., though the indoor market is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the warming station and free hot chocolate is available from 3 to 5 p.m. The After-Glow Party, for which tickets aren't required, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m., and features carving demonstrations and DJ Buddha on the stage in the parking lot south of the Freight House. And the celebration continues on Sunday, January 19, at 10 a.m. with the Farmers Market open indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the warming station in operation from 4 to 5:30 p.m. On both Saturday and Sunday, the lights for ice carvings will be turned off at 10 p.m., and local beer and food are available for purchase from Front Street Brewery & Taproom and Antonella's Pizzeria II.

For more information on Icestravaganza 2025, visit DowntownDavenport.com/icestravaganza.