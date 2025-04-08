08 Apr 2025

Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 24

By Reader Staff

Illusionist Rick Thomas at the Adler Theatre -- April 24.

Thursday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by the L.A. Times as “stunning” and by the Chicago Tribune as “fabulous entertainment for the entire family” Branson, Missouri's wildly popular illusionist Rick Thomas brings his touring spectacle Mansion of Dreams to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 24, the event delivering, up close and personal, some of most intriguing, innovative, and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world.

As stated at MansionOfDreams.net, "Rick Thomas takes you on a journey never to be forgotten ... a journey within his Mansion of Dreams! People of all ages will experience amazing and magical things as they witness the beauty and mysteries behind the Mansion’s magnificent walls. Contained within the production are the most intriguing, innovative and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world. There is no show like it in the world.

"Without doubt, Rick Thomas is one of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today. He has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia, starring in Las Vegas for 15 straight years and astonishing audiences on Broadway! Rick Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with the most breathtaking and spectacular magic ever to be seen on stage and television today!

"High honors include the coveted 'Magician of the Year' by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition 'Illusionist of the World' by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series The World’s Greatest Magic, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel, and his own special on ABC." The Las Vegas Sun raved of the artist, "Rick Thomas is a triumph of personality and presentation."

Illusionist Rick Thomas brings his Mansion of Dreams to Davenport on April 24, admission to the 7:30 p.m. touring event is $35-85, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar