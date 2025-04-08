Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 24

Thursday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by the L.A. Times as “stunning” and by the Chicago Tribune as “fabulous entertainment for the entire family” Branson, Missouri's wildly popular illusionist Rick Thomas brings his touring spectacle Mansion of Dreams to Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 24, the event delivering, up close and personal, some of most intriguing, innovative, and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world.

As stated at MansionOfDreams.net, "Rick Thomas takes you on a journey never to be forgotten ... a journey within his Mansion of Dreams! People of all ages will experience amazing and magical things as they witness the beauty and mysteries behind the Mansion’s magnificent walls. Contained within the production are the most intriguing, innovative and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world. There is no show like it in the world.

"Without doubt, Rick Thomas is one of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today. He has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia, starring in Las Vegas for 15 straight years and astonishing audiences on Broadway! Rick Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world with the most breathtaking and spectacular magic ever to be seen on stage and television today!

"High honors include the coveted 'Magician of the Year' by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition 'Illusionist of the World' by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series The World’s Greatest Magic, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel, and his own special on ABC." The Las Vegas Sun raved of the artist, "Rick Thomas is a triumph of personality and presentation."

Illusionist Rick Thomas brings his Mansion of Dreams to Davenport on April 24, admission to the 7:30 p.m. touring event is $35-85, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.