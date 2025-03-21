“Indigenous Roots of Mexican Americans,” March 22 through March 22, 2026

Saturday, March 22, through Sunday, March 22, 2026

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

An engaging and fascinating exhibit developed by the Davenport venue's curatorial staff, the Putnam Museum & Science Center's Indigenous Roots of Mexican Americans will, beginning March 22, treat guests to artifacts and textiles from areas in Mexico that are housed together alongside some 250,000 objects from the Putnam’s collections.

Indigenous Roots of Mexican Americans explores Indigenous and pre-Hispanic ancestry that exists within many Quad Citizens and traces this shared heritage back 20,000 years to early examples of hunter-gatherers on the continent. The agricultural history of maize (corn) and its effect on the creation of large cities and civic infrastructure, such as canals and pressurized water systems, is detailed.

Christina Kastell, the Curator of History and Anthropology said about the new exhibition, “This exhibit represents the ancestry of many of our Mexican American neighbors, so it is really exciting to be able to make this connection in our community.”

Cultural milestones and developments are also listed such as mathematics, chocolate, chewing gum, body armor, domesticated turkeys, and metallurgy. Indigenous Roots of Mexican Americans features full outfits and dresses alongside the artifacts crucial to these early indigenous cultures.

The Putnam Museum & Science Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, brings to life a sense of place, time and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from Unearthing Ancient Egypt to our family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally recognized traveling exhibits. The Putnam is dedicated to helping guests discover and explore in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.

The temporary exhibition Indigenous Roots of Mexican Americans will be on display at Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center beginning March 22, and regular venue hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free with general $10-12 admission, and more information is available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.