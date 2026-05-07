“Interwoven Worlds: A Dance Journey Between Three Iowa Cities,” May 12

Tuesday, May 12, 4:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On May 12, guests of Davenport's Figge Art Museum are invited to a special live dance performance in the Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby, as the first movement of Interwoven Worlds: A Dance Journey Between Three Iowa Cities explores how art, movement, and place connect across communities, turning visual artwork into live performance while honoring each original artist’s work.

Created through the 2025 Iowa Arts Council Fellowship, this project brings together dance, visual art, and film, inspired by artworks from three Iowa museums including the Figge Art Museum, Stanley Museum of Art, and Des Moines Art Center. Through the Interwoven Worlds pieces, dancers translate visual art into movement, bringing each artwork to life in a new way. The project has been designed by Eloy Barragan, Associate Professor of Dance at the University of Iowa, and generously supported by the Iowa Arts Council Fellowship Award (2025-2026).

Figge patrons will be treated to Interwoven Worlds' Movement I, inspired by Vik Muniz's Woman Ironing (Isis). Taking place at Iowa City's Stanley Museum of Art on May 14 at 6:30 p.m., Movement II was inspired by Elizabeth Catlett's Which Way? And at the Des Moines Art Center on May 13 at 2 p.m., Movement III is inspired by Manos (Hands) by José Clemente Orozco Des Moines Art Center. The works feature original music by Colin DeJong; costume design by Juliana Waechter; video design by Mariana Tejeda; and the talents of dancers Victoria Adams, Brenna Labus, Natalie Prill, and Declan Ryan.

Serving as Interwoven Worlds' choreographer is Eloy Barragán. A native of Mexico City, Barragán arrived at the University of Iowa, where he acts as director of dance production, in 2005. His contemporary ballet choreography has been presented at the Bolshoi Theatre, Finnish National Opera House, Conservatoire de Paris – Cité de la Musique, Alvin Ailey Studios Citigroup Theater, Alex Theater, Irvine Barclay Theater, Hancher Auditorium, Hudson Guild Theatre, DiCapo Opera Theater, New York City Center, and two entire evenings of his work were presented at El Teatro Nacional de la Republica de Panamá. Barragán has created original works for American Dance Repertory Company, Utah Ballet, Ballet Real de Costa Rica, Dance Theater of Oregon, Ballet Theater of Spokane, and American Festival Ballet. He received a choreographer’s fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Boise Arts Council to create new work for the Eugene Ballet Company and Ballet Idaho. He was awarded the 2000 Lifetime Career Fellowship by the Idaho Commission of the Arts.

As a student, Barragán trained at the Escuela Nacional de Danza in Mexicó, Royal Academy of Dance in London, Boston Ballet, and the Joffrey Ballet in New York. His professional career began with Joffrey II and the Washington Ballet before he became a soloist for Compañía Nacional de Danza in Mexicó City. His career led him to Europe where he was a soloist for the Ballet Royal de Wallonie, Mainz Stattheater, and Dortmundt Stattheater. Barragán then returned to Mexico to perform as a soloist for Ballet de Monterey and Compañía Nacional de Danza. Upon returning to the United States, he danced for Rebecca Kelly Dance Co. and New York Theater Ballet before he finally became a principal dancer, regisseur, and Ballet Master from 1996 to 2002 for Eugene Ballet and Ballet Idaho.

The first movement of Interwoven Worlds: A Dance Journey Between Three Iowa Cities will be presented in the Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby on May 12, admission to the hour-long 4:30 p.m. performance is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7804 and visiting FiggeArtMuseum.org.