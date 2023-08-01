James Austin Johnson, August 17

Thursday, August 17, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Touring internationally with his "The Age of JAJ" tour that Curtain Call Broadway deemed "a fantastic hour of comedy that will leave you in awe," actor, standup, and current Saturday Night Live performer James Austin Johnson plays Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn on August 17, treating patrons to his uniquely hilarious worldview and talents for impersonation that find him, on SNL, doing sketch-length imitations of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

A Nashville native, Johnson graduated from the Tennessee city's Trevecca Nazarene University, after which he performed at Nashville rock clubs, coffee shops, and open-mic events. He was cast in such films as 2011's October Baby and 2012's Blue Like Jazz before moving to Los Angeles in 2013 to pursue careers in acting and comedy. Not long after arriving, Johnson was cast in the Coen brothers' 2016 comedy Hail, Caesar!, and in addition to contributing a vocal performance (as Donald Trump) in last year's sexual-harassment drama She Said, he has been seen in the television series Better Call Saul, Adam Ruins Everything, and All Rise, also filming a DirecTV television ad with National Football League veteran Peyton Manning.

In 2021, Johnson was cast as a featured player on Saturday Night Live for its iconic variety show's 47th season. During the season premiere's cold open, he portrayed President Joe Biden, and went on to portray former President Donald Trump in the season's fifth episode. Andy Hoglund, who recaps SNL episodes for Entertainment Weekly, called Johnson "one of the most exciting new cast members in years, a cross between Dana Carvey and Darrell Hammond. He's that kind of talent." Variety Fair, meanwhile, called Johnson "the best Trump impersonator of all," while his raves extended to ones received even by former Saturday Night Live cast members, with the original lineup's Laraine Newman tweeting, “I’ve never seen such an impressive debut of a new SNL cast member like James Austin Johnson’s. He’s superb, confident and damn funny. Wow!”

James Austin Johnson brings his "The Age of JAJ" tour to Maquoketa on August 17, admission to the 8 p.m. comedy showcase is $28, and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.