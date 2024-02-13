Jay Chandrasekhar, February 23

Friday, February 23, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Beloved by comedy fans for directing and starring in the Broken Lizard films Club Dread, Beerfest, Super Troopers, and its 2018 sequel, Jay Chandrasekhar brings his national standup tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room for two shows on February 23, the artist's credits including serving as a television director on many episodes of Community and The Goldbergs, and helming 2005's movie reboot of The Dukes of Hazzard.

Chandrasekhar was born in Chicago to parents who lived in the adjacent suburb of Oak Park, Illinois. Both his father and mother are physicians of Tamil origin originally from Chennai, India, and he graduated from Colgate University with a major in European history and a minor in philosophy. With his famed outfit also composed of Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, Chandrasekhar formed Broken Lizard with former members of comedy troupe Charred Goose Beak and Beta Theta Pi, people he met while at Colgate. The artist began making shorts featuring the troupe, then made the self-funded movie Puddle Cruiser in 1996. Chandrasekhar's comedy made it into the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, and four years later, the Broken Lizard comedians made Super Troopers; Fox Searchlight paid $3.25 million for distribution rights to the film, it grossed $23 million at the box office, and led to a 2018 sequel.

Under the Broken Lizard banner, Chandrasekhar went on to direct, co-write, and star in Club Dread and Warner Bros.' Beerfest, and he also helmed the Broken Lizard comedy special Broken Lizard Stands Up. In 2005, Chandrasekhar directed The Dukes of Hazzard, a big-screen adaptation of the hit 1980s television show, that ultimately grossed more than $111 million worldwide. In 2012, Chandrasekhar directed and starred in Millennium Entertainment's The Babymakers alongside Olivia Munn, Paul Schneider, Kevin Heffernan, and Nat Faxon, and he can also be seen in DreamWorks' comedy hit I Love You, Man opposite Paul Rudd and Jason Segel. Additionally, Chandrasekhar guest starred alongside his cousin Sendhil Ramamurthy in a 2009 episode of Psych that he also directed, he appeared as the cab driver in the "Terror Taxi" skit from Jackass: Number Two, and the comic portrayed racist comedian Gupta Gupti Gupta in the "Basic Email Security" episode of Community.

Jay Chandrasekhar will perform his standup in Davenport's Rhythm Room on February 23, admission to the 7 and 9:30 p.m. sets is $25 apiece, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.