Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy, January 13

Thursday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

One of the most famous names in comedy and a team of talented improv artists will gather at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 13, with the venue's John & Alice Butler Hall housing the touring sensation Jim Belushi &b the Board of Comedy, a riotous night of laughter starring the legendary comedian from According to Jim and Saturday Night Live.

Born in 1954, Belushi attended the College of DuPage, and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor's degree in Speech and Theater Arts. He began his acting career in Chicago by studying at three of the Windy City's top theatres: The Goodman, The Apollo, and The Second City. After his two-year stint on Saturday Night Live from 1983 to 1985, Belushi appeared in more than 75 movies, among them Red Heat, About Last Night, The Principal, and K-9, as well as five television series, including eight years on ABC's According to Jim and, most recently, CBS's The Defenders. His recent feature-film credits include North of Hell, The Whole Truth, The Hollow Point, Katie Says Goodbye, Sollers Point, and, opposite Kate Winslet, Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. In 2011, Belushi amassed rave reviews on Broadway as Harry Brock in Born Yesterday, and for the past 15 years, he has been singing, dancing, and playing harmonica in the Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd (taking over the role originated by his late brother John Belushi) and with his own band The Sacred Hearts, groups that have collectively produced four albums and performed all over the world.

Delivering a night of rambunctious, rumbling laughter at the University of Dubuque, Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy finds its headliner performing alongside Megan Grano, Larry Joe Campbell, and Joshua Funk, all of whom are classically trained professional improvisers who tour regularly nationwide. Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy features the group's Second City-style improv, years of incredible experience, and each individual's unique humor in a high-energy, interactive setting. As Belushi says of his touring ensemble, "We are not stand-up comedians. Our show is not a passive, sit-back-and-watch experience. Most of the fun we have on stage comes from our inclusion of the audience – we get suggestions from them to begin each scene we perform, and in certain instances, bring them on-stage with us to add to our performance. It's less a ‘show’ and more a party. At least it feels like one to me. This group of actors brings me right back to how I started out in comedy – maybe that's why we have so much fun doing it."

Jim Belushi & the Board of Comedy perform in the University of Dubuque's John & Alice Butler Hall on January 13, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $25 and up, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.