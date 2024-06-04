Jim Breuer, June 14

Friday, June 14, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A Saturday Night Live cast member from 1995 to 1998 who has boasted roles in Half Baked, Zookeeper, and the sitcoms Home Improvement and Kevin Can Wait, comedian Jim Breuer brings his national "Survival with Laughter Tour" to Davenport's Adler Theatre on June 14, the popular standup's numerous talk-show appearances including sets on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

As stated at JimBreuer.com, "The freewheeling, New York bred comic storyteller – who made the list of Comedy Central’s '100 Greatest Standups of All Time' – is hotter than ever, a global touring sensation and regular presence on radio and television whose rabid audience, he’s thrilled to note, is filled with 'lifetimers.' Once folks see him live, they’re hooked. Breuer estimates that 78 percent of his fans have seen him 'five, six, seven' times. It’s becoming a family thing, with parents even bringing young teens to see the family man and father of three daughters, all providing genius 'dad' material for his sets. Having evolved both personally and professionally since the beginning, Breuer’s pleased to say he’s been F-word free for 10 years and counting.

"Breuer came to national attention during his seasons on Saturday Night Live (1995-98), a rebuilding era whose cast featured Will Ferrell, David Spade, and Norm McDonald. But don’t call him 'Goat Boy' (one of his characters on SNL) or ask him to do his Joe Pesci impression. Those things are eons ago. Some even still associate him with 'Half Baked,' a stoner comedy flick from around that time that starred Dave Chappelle and featured cameos by Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Tommy Chong.

"The fans who got into Breuer in the new millennium were drawn into his whirlwind journey through his Comedy Central specials such as Hardcore (2002) and Let’s Clear The Air (2009), one of the highest-rated comedy specials in the network’s history – popularly known as his 'coming out party' as a dad, cleaning up his act and focusing on the fun and foibles of family life. His next special And Laughter for All (2013), became the highest-rated original comedy special on EPIX to date, earning it’s spot as a family favorite for it’s relatable and multi-generational humor. His latest special Comic Frenzy is currently available on Amazon Prime."

Jim Breuer brings his "Survival with Laughter Tour" to Davenport on June 14 with a special guest set by comedian Joe Sib, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $45-115, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.