Jimmy Dore, June 28

Friday, June 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A certified YouTube sensation with in excess of one million subscribers and over 600 million views. award-winning comedian, podcaster, and political commentator Jimmy Dore headlines a pair of June 28 standup sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, his numerous Comedy Central specials including 2008's Citizen Jimmy, which was named "Best of the Year" by iTunes & Punchline magazine.

Born in Chicago in 1965, Dore started as a comedian in 1989 and made several appearances on late-night talk shows early in his comedy career, his performances from 2005 onward featuring increasingly political commentary. Dore was affiliated with the progressive-news commentary show The Young Turks from 2009 to 2019, and from 2010 to 2021 The Jimmy Dore Show was broadcast on public radio station KPFK 90.7 FM in Los Angeles, California. From 2021 onward, Dore's program became entirely independent and streams live, as well as posts, via YouTube regularly, where the host has gained a reputation for presenting a positive perspective on established political and societal narratives. Employing his platform to bridge political divides in an attempt to bring Americans of different political persuasions together against empire, Dore covers some of the most important topics of our day, advocating for issues that matter to him that include free speech, press freedom, and Julian Assange.

Over the course of his career, Dore has made appearances as a standup comic on late-night television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, and Late Friday. He was the lead performer in a Comedy Central Presents half-hour special in April of 2004, and was also a writer/performer for the off-Broadway show The Marijuana-Logues, which ran at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City. Dore has performed at the Tropicana Comedy Stop in Las Vegas, the Palms' Playboy Comedy Club, Catch a Rising Star in Reno, and Harrah's on the Las Vegas Strip, and has brought his standup to numerous comedy festivals, including Just for Laughs in Montreal, the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and the Amsterdam Comedy Festival. Additionally, Dore has performed for U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and his act was described in 2006 by The Central New Jersey Home News Tribune as "incendiary," as well as "based on what makes most in the States angry and uncomfortable."

Jimmy Dore brings his national tour to Davenport's Rhythm Room on June 28, admission to the 7 and 9:30 p.m. sets is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.