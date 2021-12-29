Joe Gatto, January 13

Thursday, January 13, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A gifted comedian known for his tenure with the Tenderloins and starring in the hit game show The Misery Index, Joe Gatto brings his nationally touring standup set to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort on January 13, the noted funnyman beloved to millions for being part of the hilarious quartet of Impractical Jokers.

Born on New York City's Staten Island in 1976, Gatto attended Monsignor Farrell High School, and along with his future Tenderloins and Impractical Jokers co-stars James "Murr" Murray, Salvatore "Sal" Vulcano, and Brian "Q" Quinn, he was a member of the school's Improvisation Club. He studied at LIU Post in Brookville, New York, where he received a degree in accounting, and after being apart for years, Gatto and his three improv buddies reunited after graduating from college and began practicing improvisation at Gatto's house, eventually going on to tour as the improv and sketch-comedy troupe the Tenderloins. The quartet first posted their sketches on YouTube, Myspace, and Metacafe, accumulating millions of online views online, and in 2007, the Tenderloins won the $100,000 grand prize in NBC's It's Your Show competition for their sketch "Time Thugs." Frequent touring artists who played Moline's TaxSlayer Center in 2008, the Tenderloins' highly-successful “Where’s Larry?” and “Santiago Sent Us” tours playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in North America and abroad, among their most successful performances to date were three sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out evening at Madison Square Garden, and five sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The troupe's success led to Gatto and his colleagues becoming the creators, executive producers, and stars of Impractical Jokers, a hidden-camera reality series that premiered on TruTV on December 15, 2011. Recently renewed for a 26-episode tenth season, Impractical Jokers follows the comedians of The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks in the style of Candid Camera. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top high jinks, and according to the New York Times, the series' comic conceit “pays off twice: once in the reaction of the unsuspecting passer-by, once in the discomfort of the fellow doing the asking."

In addition to his comedy tours both with the Tenderloins and as a solo standup, Gatto is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal-rescue initiatives, and is a vocal supporter of the "Adopt, Don't Shop" movement. In 2020, Gatto published his comic memoir The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts, & Growing Up Italian, and as a proud family man, the comedian says that he loves spending time with his wife, two children, and pack of 15 dogs affectionately known as the "Gatto Pups."

Joe Gatto brings his national tour to the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on January 13, admission is $25-45 for the 8 p.m. show, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)852-4386 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.