Josh Blue, June 22

06 Jun 2023

Josh Blue at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room -- June 22.

Thursday, June 22, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Performing more than 200 shows a year, and continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes regarding people with disabilities, Last Comic Standing champ Josh Blue will headline two comedy sets at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on June 22, his standup routine existing in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guaranteeing that no two shows are ever alike.

Blue, a 44-year-old with cerebral palsy, got his start in comedy doing open mic sets while attending Evergreen State College. Audiences reacted enthusiastically to his self-deprecating humor, and Blue started making a name for himself on the comedy circuit, winning the prestigious Comedy Works New Faces contest in 2002. He appeared several times on Comedy Central's Mind of Mencia, and won $10,000 for finishing in first place at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival's 2004 Royal Flush Comedy Competition. After winning the 2006 season of NBC's reality show Last Comic Standing, Blue was the first comedian to do standup on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with subsequent television credits including spots on Live with Regis & Kelly and Comics Unleashed.

A current resident of Denver, Colorado, Blue appeared in the 2009 low-budget horror film Feast III: The Happy Finish, was voted the 13th best comedian by viewers in Comedy Central's Stand-up Comedy Showdown 2010. and was named the 11th best comedian by viewers in Comedy Central's Stand-up Comedy Showdown 2011. He also appeared in Ron White's Las Vegas Salute to the Troops 2013 as part of the opening act, as well as the sports comedy 108 Stitches in 2014. In 2021, the comedian auditioned for season 16 of America's Got Talent, where he got four yeses from the judges and was able to advance through the live rounds, ultimately placing third in the season, behind aerialist Aidan Bryant and magician Dustin Tavella. Earlier this year, Blue appeared on America's Got Talent: All-Stars, and in his round of the preliminaries, he placed third behind former winners Brandon Leake and Kodi Lee.

Josh Blue plays his Rhythm Room engagements on June 22, admission to the 6:30 and 9 p.m. shows is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

