Jurassic Quest, May 13 through 15

Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15

Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse, 200 East Ninth Street, Coralville IA

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back, bigger and better than ever, in Jurassic Quest, a thrilling exhibit boasting photorealistic dinosaurs and activities for all ages that enjoys a May 13 through 15 engagement at Coralville's Xtream Arena and GreenState Family Fieldhouse.

One of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March of 2020, Jurassic Quest will return with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family, including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more. New for 2022, the touring sensation's "The Quest" is an interactive adventure in which guests will meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, take a unique Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live raptor-training experience, and more. Patrons are also invited to follow the 10 clues to the “Quest Spot” signs and collect a prize at the end.

In Jurassic Quest, families can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinosaurs that ruled on land and take a deep dive into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed in the moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Guests can also enjoy meeting the babies "hatched" only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops, brought into this immersive world by star dino trainers Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, and Park Ranger Marty.

Meanwhile, the Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinosaurs – from the largest predators to playful infant dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur, and/or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Jurassic Quest's hours of operation at Coralville's Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse are May 13 from 1 to 8 p.m., May 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $19-36, and more information and tickets are available by visiting JurassicQuest.com.