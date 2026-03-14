“Kaleidoscope Odyssey,” March 14 through September 7

Saturday, March 14, through Monday, September 7

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Featuring more than 24 large-scale, immersive kaleidoscopes created by world-renowned artist and Davenport native Tom Chouteau, the traveling exhibition Kaleidoscope Odyssey will be housed at Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center through September 7, this fascinating walk-through event designed to celebrate the intersection of visual art, science, and optics.

Inviting visitors to step inside a dazzling world of color, light, and reflection, Kaleidoscope Odyssey surrounds guests with towering kaleidoscopes filled with intricate patterns, flowers, stained glass, textures, and light, often weaving viewers’ own reflections into ever-changing designs. Through hands-on exploration, visitors discover how mirrors, symmetry, and light work together to create mesmerizing visual effects.

Chouteau’s work has been featured in exhibitions from Japan to New York, and now returns home in an experience designed to captivate visitors of all ages. As the Putnam Museum & Science Center’s first-ever artist in residence, Chouteau will actively create within the exhibit throughout its run. Guests will be able to watch him work in real time, ask questions, and learn firsthand about his creative process and the stories behind each piece. This evolving, behind-the-scenes approach transforms Kaleidoscope Odyssey into a living exhibit, one that grows and changes alongside the artist.

“This exhibit is truly a work in process, and the process is my favorite part of making art,” said Tom Chouteau. “When I start a piece, I don’t always know where it’s going to end up. I follow my passion and intuition and let it guide me, and in many ways, each kaleidoscope creates itself. I bring together objects you’d never expect to see side by side, things that seem unrelated, but somehow, they find each other and belong. Every piece feels like a friend to me, completely different and completely unique. The whole experience is whimsical, almost like stepping into an Alice in Wonderland world – curious, playful, and full of discovery.”

In addition to immersive visual experiences, the exhibit includes opportunities to explore the history, science, and optics of kaleidoscopes, alongside historical specimens that offer deeper context for those who want to dive further into the subject.

“What’s been especially exciting about Kaleidoscope Odyssey is how it lives at the intersection of visual art and science,” said Matt Pulford, Exhibit Development Manager at the Putnam. “Because the exhibit is paired with an artist-in-residence, the process has been incredibly fluid. While there is traditional exhibit content exploring the history, science, and optics of kaleidoscopes, much of the experience is handson and driven by free exploration. Visitors will walk into a visual explosion of color and light, experiment, play, and then dive deeper into history and view historical specimens. It feels truly different; unlike anything we’ve done here during my time at the Putnam.”

Kaleidoscope Odyssey will be on display at the Putnam Museum & Science Center through September 7, with the Davenport venue open Mondays through Saturdays from10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance to the exhibit is free with $10-12 general admission, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.