“Killers of Kill Tony,” April 3

Friday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With the scheduled lineup boasting the talents of David Lucas, Hans Kim, Timmy No Brakes, and Martin Philips, one of the world's most popular live podcasts becomes a live touring sensation in Killers of Kill Tony, its April 3 stop at Davenport's Adler Theatre treating audiences to a night with comedians who have graced the Kill Tony stage their with wit, humor, and unique comedic styles and characters.

Kill Tony is an American live podcast stand-up comedy variety show created and hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe and produced and co-hosted by Brian Redban. The show premiered on June 3, 2013, and has released a new episode every Monday night since. It streams on YouTube and other online platforms, achieving around 3 million downloads per episode. Kill Tony is ranked the 19th most popular podcast on Spotify as of November 2, 2024, and as of October 29, 2024, it held 13th position on Apple's comedy podcast chart.

In each episode, Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban, usually joined by a celebrity guest host or hosts, randomly draw names from a bucket of aspiring stand-up comedians who are given the opportunity to perform a minute of stand-up comedy for the panel and a live audience, followed by an interview. Comedians that perform well can, and have, become regulars on the show.

Originally recorded at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California, Kill Tony moved to Austin, Texas for its 487th episode, recording at Antone's Nightclub for 18 episodes, Vulcan Gas Company for 92 episodes, and currently records at the Comedy Mothership on Sixth Street. The 647th and 648th episodes were recorded in front of the show's largest live audiences yet at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park of Austin, Texas on New Year's Eve, leading into 2024. That year, Kill Tony performed shows at Madison Square Garden and the LA Forum, and the podcast has also recorded in cities including Brisbane, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, London, Manchester, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington, D.C.

The national Killers of Kill Tony tour lands in Davenport on April 3, admission to the 7 p.m. comedy event starts at $35.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.