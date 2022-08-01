Leanne Morgan, August 12

Friday, August 12, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With Davenport one of the 100 cities in which she'll stop on her current Big Panty Tour, Leanne Morgan brings her evening of standup to the Adler Theatre on August 12, the comedian of 22 years beloved for her albums Sweaty & Pissed: Menopause & More and You'd Be Crazy, Too!, as well as her hit comedy special So Yummy.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a degree in child and family studies, Morgan and her new husband Chuck moved to Bean Station, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. To stay busy after having her first baby, Morgan started selling jewelry at home parties. As she states in her online biography at LeanneMorgan.com, "she was supposed to talk about the jewelry but instead conversed about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids, and being a mama. The party guests thought that she was hilarious to the point somebody peed on a couch, and before she knew it, she was booked out a year in-advance." With Morgan a clear hit with her home audiences, the jewelry company asked her to speak at their sales rallies, at which point the attendees telling her “You need to do stand-up!” gave Morgan the impetus to move with her family to San Antonio in 2001 and launch her career in comedy.

Since then, Morgan's observational humor and and spiky relatability have landed her at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers; writer/producer Matt Williams of the comedy smashes Rosanne and Home Improvement; TV Land; and now with Sony Television. Her album You'd Be Crazy, Too! Live from the Comedy Club was an instant hit that can currently be enjoyed via Spotify, and in addition to touring with the Southern Fried Chicks, Morgan has appeared on ABC’s The View and Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom. She has also garnered more than 1.5 million followers across her social-media platforms, with her popular stand-up special So Yummy reaching more than 50 million views on YouTube. Her fan base, meanwhile, continues to grow due to the comedian's honest yet hilarious accounts of real-world adventures, with her current Big Panty Tour topics boasting everything from being a housewife to sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby.

Leanne Morgan performs her Davenport engagement on August 12, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $29.75-49.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.