Lightwire Theater: “A Very Electric Christmas,” November 28

Sunday, November 28, 4 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Lauded by Rolling Stone as “absolutely incredible” and Broadway World as “an eye-popping display of storytelling that's like nothing else you've ever seen,” the electrified talents of Lightwire Theater bring their stage sensation A Very Electric Christmas to the University of Dubuque on November 28, a holiday-themed family event by the America's Go Talent competitors whom judge Sharon Osbourne declared “spectacular in every sense of the word.”

In A Very Electric Christmas, audiences are invited to follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. But when Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole … . That's when his adventure really begins. As the hour-long touring spectacle of A Very Electric Christmas commences, dancing soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias light up the stage. Audiences of all ages, meanwhile, will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits – including familiar works by Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky – that will make children wide-eyed with delight and melt even the hardest of hearts.

Semi-finalists on America's Got Talent and winners of Tru TV's Fake Off, Lightwire Theater combines the stage and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness – works that are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry. Lightwire co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York City while dancing in the Toy-winning Bill Joel revue Movin' Out, and after coming across a product known as “el wire,” their creative lights turned on and their possibilities seemed endless. Together with their wives Eleanor and Whitney, Carney and Popp began to experiment with shapes and designs to develop puppetry-based neon creatures that quickly came to life, and to date, Lightwire Theater has brought its innovative theatrical experiences to such disparate locales as Hong Kon, Canada, China, Estonia, and Abu Dhabi. And building their effects from the ground up, Lightwire is proud to utilize recyclables for their stage magic, with materials including aluminum rods, election signs, skateboard wheels, dryer ducting, plumbing supplies, PVC pipes, fishing poles, duct tape, zip ties, and backpacks employed to help define peaks and angles.

Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas lands at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on November 28, admission to the 4 p.m. stage show is $10-19, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.