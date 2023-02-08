“Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts,” February 16

Thursday, February 16, 6 p.m.

Presented by the Davenport Public Library

Presented on February 16 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts will find Herbert Hoover Presidential Library & Museum director Dr. Thomas Schwartz discussing the U.S. presidents driven to succeed in spite of the lowly circumstances of their births, and men who were never quite content with their enormous successes.

Held in celebration of both Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and Presidents Day, Dr. Schwartz's program will examine the lives of Abraham Lincoln and Herbert Hoover by highlighting the profound influence that the 16th president had upon the thinking of the 31st president. Both suffered loss in their childhood, were voracious readers, and were self-made individuals. Lincoln articulated the political philosophy of Herbert Hoover with the “open field” and “fair chance” in life, or more generally known as the “right to rise.” This philosophy argued that government should not pose barriers for individual achievement, and every American should be allowed to reach the level of attainment that their individual talents and initiative might realize.

Additionally, Lincoln was a firm believer in party building and the importance of party in achieving viable public policy. He also knew that harnessing public opinion was necessary for the success of any policy initiative. Hoover, having not been elected to any public office other than the presidency, was less adept at the importance of political organization in driving successful public policies, and Hoover’s admiration of Lincoln was life-long and expressed itself in some unusual ways.

Presenting his February 16 online lecture, Dr. Thomas Schwartz is the director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library & Museum in West Branch, Iowa. Prior to coming to the Hoover Presidential Library, Schwartz was director of the Lincoln Library, and consequently has vast knowledge of both presidents.

Lincoln & Hoover: Comparisons & Contrasts will be presented virtually on February 16, participation in the 6 p.m. Zoom event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-visiting DavenportLibrary.com.