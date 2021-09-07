Virtual Presentation: “Little Fashionista on the Prairie,” September 16

Thursday, September 16, 6 p.m.

Presented by the Davenport Public Library

The life – and specifically the clothing – of one of the most beloved and revered authors of all time will be the subject of Davenport Public Library's latest virtual program in its monthly 3rd Thursday at Hoover's series, with Dunlap Public Library director Laura Keyes speaking on 19th-century wardrobe choices in the September 16 presentation Little Fashionista on the Prairie.

Have you ever found yourself wondering what Wilder actually wore during her time on the prairie? If you imagine a parade of calico dresses capped with a pink sunbonnet over braided pigtails cascading down her back, you might want to rethink that. This illustrated lecture dives into the historic terms of clothing, how Little House author Wilder used them (correctly or incorrectly) when writing books in the 1930s and 1940s, and some detailed photos of original items. You will also learn all the steps it takes to get into costumes like the ones the Ingalls and Wilder ladies wore.

Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder was born in a log cabin near Pepin, Wisconsin, on February 7, 1867, and her childhood memories served as far more than just a colorful backdrop to a young girl’s coming-of-age story. Wilder's vivid accounts paint an accurate picture of life from the 1870s to the 1890s, and through her writings of the Little House books, readers have been able to better understand the lives of common people of her generation, particularly during the time of westward expansion in America.

Laura Keyes, who will lead the virtual Little Fashionista on the Prairie presentation, graduated from UW-Madison with a Master’s Degree in Library Studies, and is a lifetime member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters. She is currently the Director of the Dunlap Public Library District in central Illinois and has twice been asked to speak at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy and Research Association Conference.

Little Fashionista on the Prairie begins at 6 p.m. on September 16, registration is available through the Davenport Public Library Web site, and more information on the free virtual event and the monthly 3rd Thursday at Hoover's series is available by calling (563)326-7832 and visiting DavenportLibrary.com.