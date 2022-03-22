Gilda's Club Quad Cities' “Live from QC … It's Saturday Nite!”, April 2

Saturday, April 2, 6:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A delightful evening of laughter, music, and support is sure to be provided in the upcoming fundraiser hosted by Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities, with Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center housing Emmy Award-nominated comedian and Saturday Night Live legend Tim Meadows and the gifted musicians of the Quad Cities' Soul Storm in the special April 2 event Live from QC … It's Saturday Nite!

Meadows' start in show business was in Chicago as a member o the Second City comedy troupe alongside future star Chris Farley. In 1991, Meadows landed a spot on Saturday Night Live and would go on to become a longtime cast member, appearing on the program until 2000. His 10 seasons on show was the record for the longest tenure on SNL until it was surpassed by Darrell Hammond in 2005, whose record was subsequently surpassed by Kenan Thompson in 2017. The comedian often spoofed famous personalities including Oprah Winfrey, Erykah Badu, Michael Jackson, and Tiger Woods on SNL, and at one point, Meadows was a quick-change artist who pulled off an impersonation of both O. J. Simpson and Al Cowlings within the time-span of one skit. During Meadows' tenure on SNL, he was perhaps best known for playing "The Ladies' Man" Leon Phelps, a perpetually randy talk-show host who falsely believed himself to be the living definition of what women search for in a man. The character was adapted into the 2000 film The Ladies Man, which followed the character's attempts to find love and a suitable outlet for his beloved radio program.

Among Meadows' feature-film credits are roles in Mean Girls, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Wayne's World 2, and The Benchwarmers, the latter finding him appearing alongside his former SNL co-stars Rob Schneider and David Spade. On television, he appeared on episodes of The Office, The Bill Engvall Show, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and since 2013, he has appeared in a recurring role on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, playing the high school's parrot-owning guidance counselor Mr. Glascott. He also had a recurring role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Jake Peralta's prison cellmate who was also a cannibal. Meadows continues to perform improv in Chicago and Los Angeles, most frequently at venues such as the ImprovOlympic and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

In addition to Meadows' standup set, Live from QC … It's Saturday Nite! will boast live music by Soul Storm, the Quad Cities' pop, R&B, rock, and dance band that has a large local following. A night of celebration and support for individuals and families in the community impacted by the devastating diagnosis of cancer, the event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a fund-a-need, and a silent auction, with dressy-casual attire recommended. The fundraising performance will also honor Gilda Radner, the first cast member hired for Saturday Night Live whose joy of life is the foundation of the Gilda’s Club mission.

The Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities fundraiser Live from QC … It's Saturday Nite! will take place on April 2 at 6:30 p.m., admission is $75 per person and $500 for a gala table of eight, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-7504 and visiting GildasClubQC.org.