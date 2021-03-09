Virtual Presentation – “A Woman of Achievement: Stories from the Life of Lou Henry Hoover,” March 18

Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m.

Presented by the Davenport Public Library

Delivered as part of the Davenport Public Library's virtual 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum programming, the March 18 Zoom webinar A Woman of Achievement: Stories from the Life of Lou Henry Hoover will provide fascinating insight into the life of President Herbert Hoover's wife, educating participants about the achievements of a First Lady whose legacy has been largely forgotten, but whose impact can still be felt today.

During World War I, Lou Henry Hoover helped start a hospital for wounded British soldiers, and eventually became instrumental in establishing sewing factories to employ women whose men had gone off to war. In the early 1920s, she also oversaw the nearly exponential growth of the Girl Scouts. As the nation’s first lady, Lou worked privately to find employment opportunities for individuals and hurting communities, while at the same time raising Americans’ awareness of the historical value of the White House and the importance of the arts. In her post-White House years, Lou continued to use her organizational and philanthropic skills to create new educational opportunities for students and cultural opportunities for her beloved community of Stanford University, where, as a student, she was a member of the Basket Ball Committee, Vice President of the Women's Athletic Association, and an active member of the Archery Club.

In addition, Hoover distinguished herself by becoming the first First Lady to broadcast on a regular and nationwide basis. Although she did not have her own radio program, she participated as a guest speaker on a number of occasions between 1929 and 1933, often advocating for volunteerism, or discussing the work of the Girl Scouts. Radio critics praised her for having an excellent radio voice and for speaking with confidence, and she also played a critical role in designing and overseeing the construction of a rustic presidential retreat at Rapidan Camp in Madison County, Virginia, the precursor to the current presidential retreat Camp David. Hoover was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters from Whittier College in 1928, and the college's Lou Henry Hoover Memorial Hall was built in 1948. In 2005, Lou Henry Elementary School was opened in her honor in Waterloo, Iowa, and one of the brick dorms known now as "The Classics" at San Jose State University is named "Hoover Hall" in her honor.

A Woman of Achievement: Stories from the Life of Lou Henry Hoover will be presented via Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. on March 18, the event is free to the public, and registration is available through the Davenport Public Library Web site. For more information on the virtual program and the monthly 3rd Thursday at Hoover's series, call (563)326-7832 or visit DavenportLibrary.com.