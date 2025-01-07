Virtual Illinois Libraries Present: “Love & Laughs with Michelle Buteau,” January 23

Thursday, January 23, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries

Fresh off her critically acclaimed role in Pamela Adlon's 2024 indie comedy Babes, an award-winning standup comedian, actress, television host, producer, and podcast host takes part in the latest virtual Illinois Libraries Present program hosted by the Rock Island and Silvis Public Libraries, the January 23 event Love & Laughs with Michelle Buteau finding its subject in honest, hilarious conversation with interviewer Greta Johnsen.

Buteau was born in New Jersey, in 1977, to a Haitian father and a Jamaican mother of partial French descent. She attended college at Florida International University, where she pursued her dream of becoming an entertainment reporter and studied television production. After college, Buteau worked as a local TV news producer in New York City, often working the overnight shift. Her co-workers found her funny and suggested that she do standup comedy, although it wasn’t until three days after the September 11 attacks in 2001 that Buteau finally performed comedy for the first time, having burned out on covering recent news.

After five years as a standup comedian, Buteau landed her first television spot on Comedy Central, and in 2017, she was listed as one of 10 comedians to watch by Esquire. The following year, Buteau started hosting the Late Night Whenever! podcast. which was labeled as "one of the best podcasts of 2018 so far" by Time. Buteau was also part of The Comedy Lineup on Netflix, in which up-and-coming comedians enjoy 15-minute stand-up sets. In 2019, Buteau appeared in the movies Someone Great, Isn't It Romantic, Sell By, and Always Be My Maybe, and also began hosting the WNYC podcast Adulting with co-host Jordan Carlos.

That same year, Buteau appeared in the television series First Wives Club and Tales of the City, while in 2020, the comedian started hosting Netflix's The Circle, which led to the popular Barbecue Showdown. Also that year, Buteau published her first book, a collection of personal essays titled Survival of the Thickest, an adaptation of the memoir premiering on Netflix in 2023. Her Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, meanwhile, won a 2021 Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Special, and her latest, A Buteau-ful Mind, debuted on Netflix last month.

On January 23, Buteau will be joined in conversation by Greta Johnsen, an interviewer, podcast host, and devoted book person. With Johnson loved as co-host of HBO's Official Game of Thrones Podcast, she also hosted WBEZ's Nerdette podcast for 11 years, and can be heard on additional podcasts including Pop Culture Happy Hour and City Cast.

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

The virtual event Love & Laughs with Michelle Buteau will take place on January 23, participation in the 7 p.m. presentation is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.com, and calling (309)755-3393 and visiting SilvisLibrary.org.