“The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!”, January 13

Friday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A native of Zion, Illinois, whose touring act was deemed “Unbelievable!” by USA Today, master illusionist Bill Blagg brings his his astonishing and hilarious prestidigitation to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center in January 13's The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!, delighting crowds with the sleight-of-hand and audience rapport that led the Chicago Tribune to call the show “a side-splitting spectacular.”

Having received his first professional magic book from his great-grandfather, which eventually led to building magic props with his dad, Blagg enjoyed his first live experience as a magician in sixth grade, when he and his teacher performed a dual act for their school's talent show. He went on to major in business and communications at Wisconsin's Carthage College, and as Blagg revealed to the Chicago Tribune, he created an entertainment production and management firm for his senior project, saying. "I designed the curriculum, created the show, directed the show, executed the show, marketed it, [and] sold tickets" – in the end, more than 1,000 of them.

As he has subsequently built a career that sees him performing to thousands in his national tours, Bragg prides himself in performing new, never-before-seen illusions such as manning the world's only rideable hoverboard. He is also known for instantly teleporting across theaters, squishing his body from six feet to six inches tall, passing through the blades of an industrial fan, and other astounding feats. Having recently completed a hugely successful Las Vegas engagement, the stage artist's touring The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! is continuing to amaze audiences nationwide, and as the illusionist told the Chicago Tribune, ""My goal isn't to have people ask how did that work, but rather to suspend their disbelief – have them leave saying that was an incredible two hours.”

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! will take place in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on January 13, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $28-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.