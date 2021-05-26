“The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!”, June 4

Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A native of Zion, Illinois, whose touring act was deemed “Unbelievable!” by USA Today, master illusionist Bill Blagg brings his his astonishing and hilarious prestidigitation to Davenport's Adler Theatre in The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!, delighting crowds with the sleight-of-hand and audience rapport that led the Chicago Tribune to call the show “a side-splitting spectacular.”

Having received his first professional magic book from his great-grandfather, which eventually led to building magic props with his dad, Blagg enjoyed his first live experience as a magician in sixth grade, when he and his teacher performed a dual act for their school's talent show. He went on to major in business and communications at Wisconsin's Carthage College, and as Blagg revealed to the Chicago Tribune, he created an entertainment production and management firm for his senior project, saying. "I designed the curriculum, created the show, directed the show, executed the show, marketed it, [and] sold tickets" – in the end, more than 1,000 of them.

As he has subsequently built a career that sees him performing to thousands in his national tours, Bragg prides himself in performing new, never-before-seen illusions such as manning the world's only rideable hoverboard. He is also known for instantly teleporting across theaters, squishing his body from six feet to six inches tall, passing through the blades of an industrial fan, and other astounding feats. With a Las Vegas engagement booked for the end of July, The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! is continuing to amaze audiences nationwide, and as the illusionist told the Chicago Tribune, ""My goal isn't to have people ask how did that work, but rather to suspend their disbelief – have them leave saying that was an incredible two hours.”

Tickets to the socially-distanced The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! event will be sold in pods, with face coverings required unless patrons are eating or drinking, and admission is $22-42 for the June 4 entertainment. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.