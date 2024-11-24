Virtual Illinois Libraries Present: “The Magic of Raina Telgemeier,” December 10

Tuesday, December 10, 7 p.m.

Presented by the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries

With her most recent booth Guts a number-one bestseller on lists for the New York Times, USA Today, and Publisher's Weekly, an award-winning author and cartoonist serves as the virtual guest in The Magic of Raina Telgemeier, a December 10 event hosted by Illinois Libraries Present and presented by the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries.

Telgemeier is the bestselling, multiple Eisner Award–winning creator of Smile, Sisters, and Guts, which are all graphic memoirs based on her childhood. She is also the creator of Drama and Ghosts, the adapter and illustrator of the first four Baby-sitters Club graphic novels, and, with Scott McCloud, the co-creator of The Cartoonists Club. Facing Feelings: Inside the World of Raina Telgemeier is based on an exhibition that was held at The Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, and will be published in October 2025. As of 2019, Telgemeier's books collectively have more than 18 million copies in print, and according to David Saylor, publisher at Graphix, "Raina single-handedly created the market for middle-grade graphic memoir." Telgemeier's work has won several awards and nominations, including five Eisner Awards, and has been included on many lists of recommended books. Although according to the American Library Association, the author's Drama was among the top 10 most challenged book in libraries and schools in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, the stated reasons including LGBTQIA+ content and characters, an "offensive political viewpoint," and concerns that it goes against "family values/morals."

In a School Library Journal review of Guts, however, it was stated that "Telgemeier’s art is incredibly expressive, and the green circles that surround Raina will have readers feeling nauseous along with her as her panic intensifies. Especially important is a scene in which Raina’s therapist talks her through a grounding technique and deep breathing exercise, giving readers a coping technique that they can use." Publisher's Weekly raved, "With disarming candor and in her now instantly recognizable panel artwork, Eisner Award–winner Telgemeier weaves a tangle of personal preadolescent traumas into another compelling graphic memoir.” Kirkus Reviews noted, "Telgemeier brilliantly produces extremely accurate visual representations of stress and anxiety.” And according to the Washington Post, the themes in Guts are "handled with a deft sensitivity in which young readers, perhaps facing similar fears, can find comfort. It’s an accomplishment that renders the book a must-get for not only school librarians, but also clinicians who treat children.”

This virtual event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).

The Magic of Raina Telgemeier will begin at 7 p.m. on December 10, participation in the virtual event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)755-9614 and visiting EastMolineLibrary.org, and by calling (309)755-3393 and visiting Silvis Library.org.