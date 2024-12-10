“A Magical Cirque Christmas,” December 23

Monday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A touring variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring circus performances, A Magical Cirque Christmas jumps, leaps, and flies into Davenport's Adler Theatre on December 23, inviting audiences to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as they witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to favorite seasonal music.

Recently a smash during its 2022 touring engagement in Chicago, A Magical Cirque Christmas has been the beneficiary of stellar reviews since its inception. Chicago Theatre Review raved, “"The performers had me on the edge of my seat with some amazing cirque/circus style acts. Kevin DeMaro is so agile and graceful as he performs with hula hoops and flying poles. Some of the other acts include a gyroscope acrobat, juggles, a Rolla Bolla and a unicyclist. They all bring something special to this show and just when you think they have gone as far as they can they go a little bit farther leaving you in awe."

Around the Town Chicago stated, "I was quite impressed with Johnathan Rinny and his cycling as well as his ability to do balance on very scary set-ups. Aryn Shelander is quite the contortionist and her ability in archery is amazing! People like Christopher Stoinev (juggler), David Locke ( Cyr Wheel), Nicky Faubert & Olivier Belzile ( Duo Straps and others) and Itzel Salvatierra & Scott Duo ( hand to hand) and Kevin DeMaro ( hula hoops, flying pole) are all solid performers with the right touch to do their thing."

And according to Picture This Post, "Every act seems to be more energetic and heart stopping than the last – from more aerialists spinning from hoops, to jugglers matching every beat, and even a looping cyr wheel performer. A Magical Cirque Christmas is a top pick for those who are looking for an energetic and high spirited holiday show that’s family friendly but also fit for a fun adults night out."

A Magical Cirque Christmas brings its tour to Davenport on December 23, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $39-84, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.