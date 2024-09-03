Marlon Wayans, September 19

Thursday, September 19, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his standup special Woke-ish that debuted to millions of delighted Netflix subscribers this past June, the gifted multi-hyphenate Marlon Wayans brings his wildly popular "Wild Child Tour" to Davenport's Adler Theatre on September 19, the actor, writer, director, and comedian famed for numerous television series and scores of movies ranging from the high comedy of In Living Color to the gritty drama of Requiem for a Dream.

Born in New York City in 1972, Wayans was raised in the city's housing project Fulton Houses, and he is the youngest of 10 siblings, among them fellow celebrities Keenen Ivory, Damon, Dwayne, and Kim Wayans. He graduated from NYC's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the school made famous in Fame, and went on to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., for two years before joining his siblings on the sketch-comedy show In Living Color. From 1995 until 1999, the comic actor co-starred in the WB sitcom The Wayans Bros. alongside his brother Shawn, and in 2000 and 2001, he produced the first two films of the Scary Movie series, in which he and Shawn were credited writers and co-stars. The year 2000 also found Wayans appearing as Tyrone C. Love in Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for a Dream and as Snails in Dungeons & Dragons, and that same year, he and Shawn hosted the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

To date, as an actor, producer, writer, and director, Wayans' films have grossed $1.14 billion in domestic box office, and as a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Wayans' latest comedy special, Good Grief, which premiered in June on Amazon Prime Video, hit number one on the streaming platform its first week, while his other critically acclaimed, chart-topping comedy specials include Woke-ish on Netflix and God Loves Me, You Know What It Is, and Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners on HBO Max. On-screen, Wayans can next be seen this September starring in Universal Studios' psychological horror thriller Him, but he will likely forever be recognized for his role as "Marcus Copeland" in the 2004 comedy smash White Chicks opposite Shawn and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. His other notable films include Respect, Fifty Shades of Black, Little Man, A Haunted House, Air, On the Rocks, and the satire Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

Marlon Wayans brings his "Wild Child Tour" to Davenport on September 19, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $45-109, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.