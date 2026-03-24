24 Mar 2026

Mary Mack, April 3

By Reader Staff

Mary Mack at Renwick Mansion -- April 3.

Friday, April 3, 7 p.m.

Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Avenue, Davenport IA

With Jake Kroeger of The Comedy Bureau calling her album Pig Woman "especially mischievous and fun" with a "down-to-earth, Midwestern zeitgeist," touring comedian Mary Mack, on April 3, brings her signature standup set back to the Tomfoolery on Tremond series at Davenport's Renwick Mansion, the artist known for her work in television, on radio, and in comedy albums, including her most recent recording Perm Day.

Born in Minnesota to parents from Duluth and raised near Webster, Wisconsin, Mack has a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and an MFA in conducting from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught music at the elementary and middle school levels in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Tennessee, and even led a polka band in Nashville before moving to Minneapolis to pursue a career in comedy. Describing herself as a "folk humorist" who uses storytelling and her strong northern-Wisconsin accent as part of her act, Mack plays off of the Fargo stereotype of Midwesterners in a way that she has described as blending the sensibilities of Gilda Radner and Garrison Keillor. Chris Spector of Midwest Record noted that the seeming innocence of Mack's "little-girl voice and demeanor ... gives Mack an edge. Mack's zingers hit harder since she lulls you into this place where you just don't expect it."

A classically trained musician, Mack often plays mandolin as part of her act, and has performed at SF Sketchfest, the Vancouver Comedy Fest, the Andy Kaufman Awards, and the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The comedian starred as Jesse in the animated sitcom Solar Opposites, which debuted in May of 2020 on Hulu, and voiced the character Dylan Beekler in the first season of Golan the Insatiable. She also made a guest appearance as a drunken Zeeble in Aqua Teen Hunger Force and performed her standup on Last Comic Standing, Conan, Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, and Last Call with Carson Daly. In addition, Mack has been featured on WTF with Marc Maron, The Bob & Tom Show, XM's National Lampoon Comedy Radio, and Minnesota Polka Spotlight, and she has released eight comedy albums to date, with Richard Lanoie of The Serious Comedy Site calling Mack's 2015 recording Pig Woman "an absolute hoot" and "absolutely fearless."

Mary Mack performs her standup set at Davenport's Renwick Mansion on April 3, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $24.80, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)484-0202 and visiting RenwickMansion.net.

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