Mary Mack, March 24

Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With Jake Kroeger of The Comedy Bureau calling her 2015 album Pig Woman "especially mischievous and fun" with a "down-to-earth, Midwestern zeitgeist," comedian Mary Mack brings her signature standup set to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on March 24, the artist known for her work in television, on radio, and in comedy albums, including her most recent recording Comedy Bootleg 2020.

Born in Minnesota to parents from Duluth and raised near Webster, Wisconsin, Mack has a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and an MFA in conducting from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught music at the elementary and middle school levels in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Tennessee, and even led a polka band in Nashville before moving to Minneapolis to pursue a career in comedy. Describing herself as a "folk humorist" who uses storytelling and her strong northern-Wisconsin accent as part of her act, Mack plays off of the Fargo stereotype of Midwesterners in a way that she has described as blending the sensibilities of Gilda Radner and Garrison Keillor. Chris Spector of Midwest Record noted that the seeming innocence of Mack's "little-girl voice and demeanor ... gives Mack an edge. Mack's zingers hit harder since she lulls you into this place where you just don't expect it."

A classically trained musician, Mack often plays mandolin as part of her act, and has performed at SF Sketchfest, the Vancouver Comedy Fest, the Andy Kaufman Awards, and the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The comedian currently stars as Jesse in the animated sitcom Solar Opposites, which debuted in May of 2020 on Hulu, and voiced the character Dylan Beekler in the first season of Golan the Insatiable. She also made a guest appearance as a drunken Zeeble in Aqua Teen Hunger Force and performed her standup on Last Comic Standing, Conan, Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, and Last Call with Carson Daly. In addition, Mack has been featured on WTF with Marc Maron, The Bob & Tom Show, XM's National Lampoon Comedy Radio, and Minnesota Polka Spotlight, and she has released five comedy albums to date, with Richard Lanoie of The Serious Comedy Site calling Mack's 2015 recording Pig Woman "an absolute hoot" and "absolutely fearless."

Mary Mack performs her standup set in Davenport on March 24, admission to the 7 p.m. show are $15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.