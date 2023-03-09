Marz Timms and Pimprov, March 11

Marz Timms: Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Pimprov: Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m.

Circa '21 Speakeasy: 1818 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With the Chicago Tribune calling their performances “politically incorrect and funny” and the Charleston City Paper adding that the cast “has funny going on before they even open their mouths,” the Chicago-based comedians of Pimprov bring their sketch-comedy skills, acting talent, and significant bling to the Circa '21 Speakeasy on March 11, their 10 p.m. set preceded by 7 p.m. standup comedy with ensemble co-founder Marz Timms.

In addition to his work with Pimprov, Timms is the executive producer and star of the hit Internet series Fools Goal, and has performed in more than 100 productions across the United States, including appearances in national commercials for companies ranging from from McDonald's to Hanes. An internationally known actor/comedian who plays the character Van Howard on seasons one and two of the Netflix original series Easy, Timms was also seen in season 3 of the HHBO Max comedy South Side, and is known for voicing the character Jax in the popular Mortal Kombat video game. As the former in-arena host for the Chicago Bulls, the comic also routinely performed for 34,000 screaming fans at home games, and as a standup comedian whose style has been called “nerdy, yet urban,” Timms has performed with well-known comics such as Tracy Morgan, Guy Torry, Nikki Glaser, Eddie Griffin, and Louie Anderson. The Annoyance Theater, and Second City, and teaches improv across the country. The comedian's Circa '21 Speakeasy set will also feature fellow Chicago comedian Matty Robinson, plus sets by local comics Luke Swanson and Austin Ingels.

Originating 15 years ago as the only all-black improv group in Chicago, the Pimprov comedians enjoyed occasional comedy-festival appearances and area bookings before landing at Chicago's Chemically Imbalanced Comedy Theater, where they were given a regular booking and continue to perform every Friday night. Yet they have also spent the last 15 years making tour stops throughout the country and wowing reviewers in the process, with the Chicago Reader calling Pimprov “highly recommended” and Now Magazine Toronto joining in the fun by deeming the group “Ho'larious.” “Art is supposed to be free,” Pimprov member Keith Smitherman said to The A.V. Club. “But improv is kind of stuffy and has a lot of rules and things that you’re supposed to follow. The good thing about our act is that we can break all those rules without people thinking less of us. We make a point of pointing them out and making fun of the conventions.”

Marz Timms and Pimprov will perform at the Circa '21 Speakeasy on March 11, with the former performing at 7 p.m. and the latter troupe at 10 p.m. Admission is $10-12 per show, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting TheCirca21Speakeasy.com.