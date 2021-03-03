Virtual Presentation – “Megan Gogerty: Telling the Truth through Jokes,” March 13

Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.

Presented by the Englert Theatre

An award-winning playwright and acclaimed comedy voice serves as a latest guest in the Englert Theatre's virtual Storytellers series, with University of Iowa instructor Megan Gogerty instructing participants in the art of Telling the Truth through Jokes, a March 13 morning event in which “women, people of color, and other folks who consistently get talked over during meetings are especially encouraged to attend.”

In this virtual crash course, Gogerty will lead her online class through the basics of standup comedy – how to write, edit, and deliver jokes based on your real life. A gifted playwright of many years, Gogerty's solo show Lady Macbeth & Her Pal played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and won the Audience Pick of the Fringe at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Her play Bad Panda (produced at Theatre Without Borders, Beijing; Iron Crow Theatre Co.; WordBRIDGE Boomerang Playwright honoree) is published by Original Works Publishing and was translated into Spanish for a five-month run at Del Teatro Milan in Mexico City. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution listed her solo production Hillary Clinton Got Me Pregnant in the paper's yearly lineup of Top Ten Best Plays, and Gogerty's musical drama Love Jerry was produced in the New York Musical Theatre Festival, where it won three Talkin’ Broadway Citations and four NYMF Excellence Awards including Excellence in Writing (Book).

Among other theatrical credits, Gogerty's 10-minute play Rumple Schmumple (Dramatic Pub.) was a Kennedy Center/National ACTF honoree, and her other stage works include: FEAST. (Riverside Theatre, Know Theatre of Cincinnati); Housebroken (Riverside Theatre, Hollins University); and Save Me, Dolly Parton (Riverside Theatre; Synchronicity Theatre), the latter of which was named among the Best Plays in Atlanta by Creative Loafing magazine. Her musical tribute album to the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer is widely available online, and Gogerty was a Playwrights’ Center Jerome Fellow, a WordBRIDGE alum, and she earned her MFA in Playwriting from the University of Texas at Austin. She currently teaches playwriting at the University of Iowa and is a regularly returning visiting faculty for the Playwright's Lab at Hollins University.

The virtual program Megan Gogerty: Telling the Truth through Jokes will begin at 10 a.m. on March 13, tickets are $5-25, and more information on the event is available by calling (319)688-2653 or visiting Englert.org.