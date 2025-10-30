30 Oct 2025

“Midwest Murder Podcast,” November 7

By Reader Staff

“Midwest Murder Podcast" at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- November 7.

Friday, November 7, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With their popular audio series designed to debunk the phrase “that kind of this doesn't happen in our town,” Jonah Lantto and Dawn Palumbo bring their live Midwest Murder Podcast show back to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort on November 7 followingly a hugely popular engagement this past June, the event boasting a live taping of a future broadcast concerning astonishing and sometimes grisly acts committed in small towns nationwide.

Midwest Murder, the chart climbing, independently produced true crime podcast turned hit TV show, is recorded with a live audience. From very humble small-town beginnings in an even smaller basement podcast studio, this Minot, North Dakota-based pod is a certified, top-200, globally trending true-crime hit that recently became the Sunday night prime-time feature on BEK TV (Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m.).
Sometimes the details of the most horrific crimes that happen in our neighborhoods are lost in the back pages of newspapers, forgotten on our news channels, and eventually erased over time. Midwest Murder is much more than a podcast recording. It's a captivating experience presented by two genuine people with a passion for storytelling.

This show will not shy away from the morbid details of these horrific events and the often-ugly truths behind them. Join this dynamic duo at Midwest Murder Podcast, in which longtime hosts Lantto and Palumbo present delicate and devious true crime stories with compassion and levity. They do the research, they have the chemistry, and fans get the murder.

The taping of the Midwest Murder Live podcast takes place in Davenport's Event Center on June 21, admission to the 7 p.m. event starts at $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

