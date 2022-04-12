Monster Jam 2022, April 23

Saturday, April 23, 1 & 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

After an unanticipated touring break of three years, an eagerly awaited event rides, jumps, and spins into Moline's TaxSlayer Center on April 23 as the Moline venue hosts Monster Jam 2022, the amphitheater event that brings a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with racing, two-wheel skills, donuts, and freestyle competitions.

Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long, and weighs 12,000 pounds. A Monster Jam engine will generate 1,500 horsepower thanks to a blower that forces air and fuel into the engine, and is powered by methanol fuel consumed at the rates of three gallons a minute from a specially constructed safety cell. The truck utilizes a four-link racing suspension with four main bars that link the front and rear axles to the frame, riding on clusters of nitrogen-charged shocks that offer 30 inches of travel in the suspension. The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 16-20 psi pressure and (with wheel) weigh 645 pounds each. The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame, while the truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass. Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks.

After the Monster Truck opening ceremonies, the event's competition begins with many featured elements including: timed racing in an obstacle-course competition in which the fastest to complete the course is the winner; the two-wheel skills change, with Monster Jam drivers having multiple opportunities to perform the best stunt while bringing at least two wheels into the air; Monster Truck donuts performed in designated flat areas with the objective to rotate the truck as many times as quickly as possible; head-to-head racing in which the trucks travel along a prescribed course to a finish line with the first to legally complete the course advancing in competition; and the freestyle that finds competitors performing tricks and stunts throughout the floor area. Monster Truck fans, meanwhile, will find many of their favorite vehicles taking part in the TaxSlayer Center's springtime event, among them: Grave Digger (driven by Brandon Vinson; Earth Shaker (driven by Tristan England); Megalodon (driven by Bernard Lyght); Scooby-Doo (driven by Myranda Cozad); Jurassic Attack (driven by Dave Olfert); Extreme Attitude (driven by Travis Mowery); Jailbird (driven by Kaylyn Migues); and Rockwell Red (driver TBA).

The 2022 Monster Jam will take place in Moline on April 23 at 1 and 7 p.m., admission is $24-64, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.