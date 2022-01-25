“Mother Nature: Modern Muse,” through May 31

Through Tuesday, May 31

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

An exploration into the innovations that have resulted when the natural world is allowed to be our guide, the new Putnam Museum & Science Center exhibition Mother Nature: Modern Muse is currently on display at the Davenport venue, this celebration following the museum's mission of delivering to patrons "a sense of place, time, and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people."

Life on Earth has been evolving for billions of years. From single-celled organisms to giant blue whales, the story of life is one of trial and error. Mother Nature is continually discovering unique and innovative solutions and strategies that support life on Earth. While not all of Mother Nature’s solutions are elegant, many are truly amazing, and recognition of this has led to a growing trend in science and technology to look to nature in our search for innovative strategies, designs, and solutions. To celebrate this concept, the exhibition Mother Nature: Modern Muse was fashioned, and as CEO and President of the Putnam Rachael Mullins said, “We love featuring the Putnam’s glorious collection and creating exhibits original to our museum. Our recent traveling exhibit Nature’s Blueprints inspired us to draw from our own collection to further explore the concept of biomimicry for this exhibit.”

The exhibit includes examples from the Putnam’s collection, supplemental reading material, and an opportunity for museum visitors to try their hands at making their own designs. Describing the impetus for the Mother Nature: Modern Muse exhibit, Putnam curator of natural science Christine Chandler said, "In science and technology, we tend to build upon what the previous generation has learned. Nature has had billions of years to come up with unique and innovative solutions and strategies that support life on Earth. Why has it taken us so long to recognize what nature has to offer? It's definitely time for us to sit up and take notice.”

Mother Nature: Modern Muse will be on display at the Putnam Museum & Science Center through May 31, with current venue hours Wednesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. Exhibit entrance is free with regular $8-9 museum admission, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)324-1933 and visiting Putnam.org.