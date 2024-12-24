Myq Kaplan, January 5

Sunday, January 5, 7 p.m.

Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Avenue, Davenport IA

Lauded by the New York Times as "invigoratingly funny," touring comedian Myq Kaplan brings his acclaimed standup act to Davenport's Renwick Mansion on January 5, his local appearance the latest act in the venue's popular Tomfoolery on Tremont series hosted by beloved comic Chris Schlichting.

Born in Livingston, New Jersey in 1978, and now based in Boston and New York City, Kaplan received his bachelor's degree from Brandeis University in 2000 and a master's degree in linguistics from Boston University. While a student at Boston University in 2005, however, he won its "funniest student" contest, and now tours North America regularly, having performed more than 1,000 shows at national comedy clubs. Kaplan was a semifinalist in the 2006 Boston Comedy Festival and in the 2006 Seattle Comedy Competition, as well as one of nine finalists in Comedy Central's 2007 Open Mic Fight competition. In 2008, a reader poll by Boston's The Phoenix named him Local Comedian of the Year, and he took part in Montreal's Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2009.

On December 16, 2009, Kaplan performed for the first time on The Tonight Show, while the following summer, the comedian appeared as a contestant on the competition TV series Last Comic Standing, placing fifth in the competition. He is also a frequent guest on the long-running comedy podcasts Keith and the Girl and Comedy Bang! Bang!, while his Comedy Central Presents special aired in April of 2010. Kaplan's comedy album Vegan Mind Meld was released the same month, with his second album Please Be Seated debuting two years later, and the comedian's hour-long standup special Small, Dork, and Handsome appeared on Netflix for streaming. Since that 2014 achievement, Kaplan has also released the comedy recordings No Kidding in 2017 and A.K.A. in 2020, the new Dry Bar special Live from the Universe, and hosts two podcasts: The Faucet and Broccoli and Ice Cream.

Myq Kaplan brings his comedy tour to Davenport on January 5, admission to the 7 p.m. syandup set is $20 in advance, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Renwick Mansion's Facebook page.