Nate Bargatze, August 23

Friday, August 23, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

A 2022 Grammy Award nominee for The Great Average American, a comedy set that Paste magazine called “full of sharp observations and hilarious insights into regular life,” standup sensation Nate Bargatze brings his national "The Be Funny Tour” to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on August 23, the funnyman also noted for his Comedy Central Presents and Prime Video specials and multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Born in Nashville, the 45-year-old Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's "Clean Cut Comedy Tour" in 2013, and won New York's Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival in the same year. He wrote for the Spike TV Video Game Awards, has performed multiple times for coalition forces in Iraq and Kuwait, and was cited in Rolling Stone by Marc Maron as a "comic who should be big," as well as being mentioned in Esquire magazine by Jim Gaffigan as one of the top up-and-coming comics. Bargatze's first comedy album, 2014's Yelled at by a Clown, made it onto the Billboard Top 10 Comedy charts for two weeks, peaking at number two, and the comedian released his second album Full Time Magic in conjunction with his Comedy Central special in May of 2015. That year, he was also recognized by Vulture magazine as among "50 Comedians You Should Know."

In 2017, Bargatze had a half-hour special released on Netflix as part of the service's six-part original series The Standups, and two years later, he released the hour-long Netflix presentation The Tennessee Kid. Released in 2021, his standup special The Greatest Average American was filmed outdoors at Universal Studios Hollywood, and among its numerous rave reviews, World magazine declared, "Whether it's dealing with the stress of life under COVID or marital strife, we laugh at what we recognize, [and] Bargatze's new pandemic special is just what the doctor ordered." Bargatze also serves as the host of the popular The Nateland Podcast along Aaron Weber and fellow comedians Dusty Slay and Brian "Breakfast" Bates. Having drawn 19,365 attendees to a performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena last April, breaking the venue's all-time attendance record, Bargatze – who hosted Saturday Night Live in October of 2023 – was also hailed as “The Nicest Man in Standup” by The Atlantic, and in a review of the comic's 2023 Prime Video special Hello World, the World raved, "Beneath the jokes about his supposed ignorance, he possesses a folksy wisdom that resonates with many of us."

Nate Bargatze brings his national “The Be Funny Tour" to Moline on August 23, admission to the 7 p.m. performance is $39.75-99.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.