Nate Jackson, October 1

Tuesday, October 1, 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

One of the most impressive and adored rising stars in the arena of touring comedy, Nate Jackson brings his "Super Funny World Tour" to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on October 1, his evening of hysterical standup part of the university's 12th-annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

Jackson exploded on the comedy scene through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed in excess of 3 million followers and more than 500 million views globally. A comedian, actor, writer, and digital creator, Jackson sells out comedy clubs and theatres across American. He can be seen in the upcoming feature film Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and he had a recurring role as the “Junkyard Dog” on the hit NBC series Young Rock. Jackson has appeared in Spirited on Apple TV+, Curb Your Enthusiasm and All Def Comedy on HBO, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out on MTV, and Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City on Comedy Central.

Recently, Jackson was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List and recorded a set for Kevin Hart’s LOL Live in Montreal at the Just For Laughs comedy festival. He also wrote for comedian superstar Leslie Jones at the BET awards. Jackson performs all over the country and has done college tours, USO tours, and national tours. Additionally, he can be heard on his podcast The Nate Jackson Radio Show.

While at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, Jackson was dared by one of his friends to enter a comedy contest. He entered, and as they say, the rest is history. Jackson eventually started the Super Funny Comedy Show, and in 2021, he opened Nate Jackson’s Super Funny Comedy Club in Tacoma, Washington. It’s one of only four Black-owned comedy clubs in the nation and the biggest in the Pacific Northwest.

Nate Jackson brings his "Super Funny World Tour" to the John & Alice Butler Center of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on October 1, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $45, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.