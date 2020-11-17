17 Nov 2020

Virtual Presentation: “Nature as a Source of Healing,” November 19

By Reader Staff

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller presents the virtual presentation “Nature as a Source of Healing" -- November 19.

Thursday, November 19, noon

Presented by Niabi Zoo and University of Illinois Extension

The first in a series of webinars devoted to exploring the benefits of nature in our collective health and well-being, the virtual presentation Nature as a Source of Healing will be co-presented by the Niabi Zoo and the University of Illinois Extension on November 19, the special hour-long program delivered by physician and noted author Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller.

Iowa’s first fellowship-trained and board-certified medical doctor in integrative medicine, Hackenmiller completed Dr. Andrew Weil’s acclaimed fellowship at the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine in 2013. She became board certified by the American Board of Integrative Medicine in 2015, and has been board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology since 2002. In 2017, she completed a 500-hour course to become certified in herbal medicine with Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, and Hackenmiller’s passion for integrative medicine and nature therapy arose from her personal journey through raising a child on the autism spectrum, her late husband’s death from cancer, the inadequacies of conventional medicine, and her personal discovery of solace in both outdoor adventure and mindfulness in nature.

She and her current husband Joe lead workshops combining mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, integrative wellness topics, and the practice of Shinrin-yoku – Japanese forest bathing for women’s empowerment, individuals with special needs, cancer survivors, and others. Hackenmiller is also the author of an award-winning children’s book A Friend Like John, Understanding Autism, and speaks nationally and internationally to groups on the subjects of autism, cancer, integrative medicine, and nature therapy. Her most recent book, The Outdoor Adventurer's Guild to Forest Bathing, was released in July of 2019, and Hackenmiller has been quoted in Prevention Magazine (October 2016), the Boston Globe (June 2017), the New York Times (July 2018), Women’s Health Magazine (May 2019), and Forbes (November 2019).

Nature as a Source of Healing will be presented by Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller at noon on November 19, and donations to the free virtual event are encouraged. For more information, visit Web.extension.illinois.edu.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993. Now we find our ability to continue providing all the features you love in serious jeopardy without the financial support of our readers.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Support the Reader


With your one-time, monthly, or annual contribution, the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities area's most comprehensive cultural coverage.

Alive & Free Since '93

Special Features

 
 

Subscribe

Subscribe to our weekly e-mail updates, delivered to your inbox every Friday.

You'll get a rundown of What's Happenin' along with your keys to the Quad Cities' culture.



On Stands Now

 

Meetings Calendar