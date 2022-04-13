“An Evening with Nick Offerman & Jeff Tweedy,” April 27

Wednesday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries

Appearing virtually in a special event made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a lauded actor and comedian and world-class musician join forces for the April 27 conversation An Evening with Nick Offerman & Jeff Tweedy, an insightful and hilarious online one-and-one that will find the friends and Parks & Recreation and Wilco talents discussing Offerman's 2021 book Where the Deer & the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.

An actor, author, comedian, producer, and carpenter. Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation, for which he received the Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy and was twice nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Offerman is also known for his role in The Founder, in which he portrays Richard McDonald, one of the brothers who developed the iconic fast-food chain. His first major television role following the end of Parks & Recreation was as Karl Weathers in the second season of FX's limited series Fargo, for which he received a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries. Since 2018, Offerman has co-hosted the NBC reality competition series Making It with Amy Poehler, for which he and his co-star received two Emmy Award nominations or Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. Married to Emmy-winning actress (and former Parks & Recreation guest) Megan Mullally, Offerman also provided voice-work for such animated features as The Lego Movie, Hotel Transylvania 2, and Sing, and his books have included 2013's Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man's Fundamentals for Delicious Living and Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop.

A musician, songwriter, author, and record producer best known as a vocalist and guitarist for the band Wilco. Tweedy, originally from Belleville, Illinois, started his music career in high school in his band The Plebes with Jay Farrar, which subsequently transitioned into the alternative-country band Uncle Tupelo. After Uncle Tupelo broke up, Tweedy formed Wilco which found critical and commercial success, most notably with Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and A Ghost Is Born, the latter of which received a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album in 2005. Over the course of his career, Tweedy has released 20 studio albums, including four with Uncle Tupelo, 11 with Wilco, one with his son Spencer, a solo acoustic album, and three solo studio albums, along with numerous collaborations with other musicians, most notably Mermaid Avenue with Billy Bragg. His most recent album with Wilco, 2019's Ode to Joe, became one of the band's most critically acclaimed titles, with Paste magazine praising it "larger-than-life soft rock full of both grand ideas about the state of our world and small musings about matters of the heart."

An Evening with Nick Offerman & Jeff Tweedy will take place on April 27 at 7 p.m., participation in the virtual event is free, and more information and registration is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.org, or calling (309)524-2470 and visiting MolineLibrary.com.