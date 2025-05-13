Nikki Glaser, May 29

Thursday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Recently hailed for her hosting of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards – a gig she so effectively slayed that she's already been invited back for 2026 – comedian, actor, and podcaster Nikki Glaser brings her “Alive and Unwell Tour” to Davenport's Adler Theatre on May 29, her career-defining 2024 career culminating with being named “Comedian of the Year” by the New York Times.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, the 40-year-old Glaser began performing standup in college at age 18, and went on to appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, and two seasons of the reality series Last Comic Standing. From 2011 to 2014, Glaser hosted a podcast with comedian Sara Schaefer titled You Had To Be There, while in July of 2013, she performed on the radio show The Debaters, famously debating the "Early to Bed" adage. Glaser also co-hosted the podcast We Know Nothing with comedian Phil Hanley and roommate/musician Anya Marina, a humorous, relationship-based program that took calls from listeners and attempted to give them romantic advice. Starting in February of 2018, Glaser began hosting You Up? with Nikki Glaser, as well as multiple other shows on Sirius XM channel 38 and the pop-music channel 314.

Following the success of her Critics Choice Award-nominated HBO standup special Good Clean Filth in 2022, Glaser’s highly anticipated second HBO comedy special, Someday You'll Die, premiered in May of 2024 to a record-breaking audience. It set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the number-one largest streaming audience for a Comedy Special in HBO Max/Max history. Glaser was consequently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. Glaser was also, by nearly all accounts, the undeniable standout on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which earned the comedian viral attention and reinstated her title as “the best roaster on the planet” according to Indiewire. The title was earned for Glaser also being a standout on Comedy Central Roasts of Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, which led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and hosting this past January's – and next January's – Golden Globes.

Nikki Glaser brings her “Alice and Unwell Tour” to Davenport on May 29, admission to the 7 p.m. show starts at $39.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.