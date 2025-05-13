13 May 2025

Nikki Glaser, May 29

By Reader Staff

Nikki Glaser at the Adler Theatre -- May 29.

Thursday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Recently hailed for her hosting of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards – a gig she so effectively slayed that she's already been invited back for 2026 – comedian, actor, and podcaster Nikki Glaser brings her “Alive and Unwell Tour” to Davenport's Adler Theatre on May 29, her career-defining 2024 career culminating with being named “Comedian of the Year” by the New York Times.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, the 40-year-old Glaser began performing standup in college at age 18, and went on to appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, and two seasons of the reality series Last Comic Standing. From 2011 to 2014, Glaser hosted a podcast with comedian Sara Schaefer titled You Had To Be There, while in July of 2013, she performed on the radio show The Debaters, famously debating the "Early to Bed" adage. Glaser also co-hosted the podcast We Know Nothing with comedian Phil Hanley and roommate/musician Anya Marina, a humorous, relationship-based program that took calls from listeners and attempted to give them romantic advice. Starting in February of 2018, Glaser began hosting You Up? with Nikki Glaser, as well as multiple other shows on Sirius XM channel 38 and the pop-music channel 314.

Following the success of her Critics Choice Award-nominated HBO standup special Good Clean Filth in 2022, Glaser’s highly anticipated second HBO comedy special, Someday You'll Die, premiered in May of 2024 to a record-breaking audience. It set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the number-one largest streaming audience for a Comedy Special in HBO Max/Max history. Glaser was consequently nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. Glaser was also, by nearly all accounts, the undeniable standout on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which earned the comedian viral attention and reinstated her title as “the best roaster on the planet” according to Indiewire. The title was earned for Glaser also being a standout on Comedy Central Roasts of Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, which led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and hosting this past January's – and next January's – Golden Globes.

Nikki Glaser brings her “Alice and Unwell Tour” to Davenport on May 29, admission to the 7 p.m. show starts at $39.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar