NormaLeah Making Strides Together Events, September 13 and 14

Chalk the Walk: Friday, September 13, 2 – 7 p.m.

Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Walk: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m.

Shive-Hattery/Geifman Pond, 2172 56th Avenue West, Bettendorf IA

On September 13 and 14, the Quad Cities' NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will host a pair of special happenings at Bettendorf's Shive-Hattery/Geifman Pond in the organization's “Making Strides Together: Gynecologic Cancer Awareness” program: a Chalk the Walk event on Friday, and a quarter-mile walk around the pond on Saturday.

Taking place on September 13 between 2 pm and 7 p.m., the free, family-friendly activity Chalk the Walk invites guests stop by the Shive-Hattery/Geifman Pond location and write messages of hope, encouragement, or love to honor someone's cancer journey. Then, on September 4, a gynecologic cancer awareness walk around the quarter-mile pond will start at 10 a.m., the event designed to unite the Quad Cities community for a time of remembrance, support, and action against gynecologic cancers. In addition to the walk, there will be other activities including a survivor recognition event, tribute trail, and 50/50 raffle.

Paula Sands is the honorary chair of the inaugural activities that aim to spread awareness, create hope, honor lives lost, and celebrate survivors of all gynecologic cancers during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The event is sponsored by Eisai Co., Inc, Massage Envy, B100, KWQC-TV6, Big Rig Truck & Trailer, Ameriprise Financial, Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham, Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate, and Paula & David Sands.

The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating hope for families throughout their cancer journey by empowering them with knowledge, advocacy, and a supportive community. Based in the Quad Cities, NormaLeah is committed to expanding its reach to include other gynecologic cancers, providing vital resources, and supporting those in need. Unfortunately, gynecological cancer in its many forms has become an all-too-common occurrence among biological females.

In addition to supporting survivors and their families, NormaLeah’s local programs empower Quad City residents to learn about these diseases, understand their personal risks, and advocate for early detection. By participating in the September 13 Chalk Walk and September 14 Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Walk event, guests will help spread essential information and raise awareness, which can ultimately save lives.

For more information on the September 13 and 14 events in the “Making Strides Together: Gynecologic Cancer Awareness” program, contact the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309.794.0009 or NormaLeah.org.