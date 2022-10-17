“One Night with Nikki Glaser,” October 28

Friday, October 28, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the funniest female voices in comedy today will take the stage at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on October 28 when the Davenport venue hosts One Night with Nikki Glaser, an evening of hysterical observational comedy with the film, TV, and podcasting talent who currently stars on E! television's reality series Welcome Home, Nikki Glaser?

A Cincinnati native who graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in English Literature, Glaser started performing standup at age 18, and within seven years, she had earned a spot on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Nikki & Sara Live, a weekly television series hosted by Glaser and fellow comedian Sara Schaefer, premiered on MTV in January of 2013, and that year proved to be a prolific one for the comedian, who also appeared on Conan, Last Call with Carson Daly, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, and Inside Amy Schumer.

For more than a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy, including on her The Nikki Glaser Podcast that was launched through iHeartMedia in March of last year. Previously, Glaser hosted Comedy Central's first live daily morning show You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM, which ran from February of 2018 to October of 2020, and the comedian's Bangin' was released on Netflix in October of 2019. Bangin' was the most-watched Netflix special of the month and Vulture included it on its "10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019" year-end list before Glaser kicked off her nationwide comedy tour "Bang It Out!"

A standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, Glaser had also had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow's Trainwreck and NBC's AP Bio, and has enjoyed late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world, her struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety fair game in both her standup and in interviews.

One Night with Nikki Glaser hits the Davenport Event Center on October 28, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $40-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.