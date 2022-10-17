17 Oct 2022

“One Night with Nikki Glaser,” October 28

By Reader Staff

“One Night with Nikki Glaser" at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- October 28.

Friday, October 28, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the funniest female voices in comedy today will take the stage at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on October 28 when the Davenport venue hosts One Night with Nikki Glaser, an evening of hysterical observational comedy with the film, TV, and podcasting talent who currently stars on E! television's reality series Welcome Home, Nikki Glaser?

A Cincinnati native who graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in English Literature, Glaser started performing standup at age 18, and within seven years, she had earned a spot on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Nikki & Sara Live, a weekly television series hosted by Glaser and fellow comedian Sara Schaefer, premiered on MTV in January of 2013, and that year proved to be a prolific one for the comedian, who also appeared on Conan, Last Call with Carson Daly, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, and Inside Amy Schumer.

For more than a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy, including on her The Nikki Glaser Podcast that was launched through iHeartMedia in March of last year. Previously, Glaser hosted Comedy Central's first live daily morning show You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM, which ran from February of 2018 to October of 2020, and the comedian's Bangin' was released on Netflix in October of 2019. Bangin' was the most-watched Netflix special of the month and Vulture included it on its "10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019" year-end list before Glaser kicked off her nationwide comedy tour "Bang It Out!"

A standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, Glaser had also had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow's Trainwreck and NBC's AP Bio, and has enjoyed late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world, her struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety fair game in both her standup and in interviews.

One Night with Nikki Glaser hits the Davenport Event Center on October 28, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $40-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

News

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Meetings Calendar