“PAW Patrol Live!: A Mighty Adventure,” February 18 and 19

Tuesday, February 18, and Wednesday, February 19, 6 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

On February 18 and 19, a Nickelodeon smash comes roaring – or rather barking – to delightful stage life when Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK welcomes the national tour of PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure, a brand-new, full-length amphitheater blast featuring super-size versions of the furry characters that kids of all ages know and love.

PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it’s time for the “PAW-some-est” street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City’s biggest bash goes off without a hitch?

This all-new live stage show picks up where Paramount Pictures’ number-one box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. Audiences will join the “PAW-some” pack, and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and “bark-loads” of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering.

Premiering on Nickelodeon in 2013, the PAW Patrol TV series tells of a boy named Ryder who leads a pack of search and rescue dogs, all of whom work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay. With viewership in more than 160 countries around the globe, the program has been a critical hit, with Common Sense Media giving PAW Patrol four stars and stating that “perhaps the show's best attribute is how it demonstrates the value of thoughtful problem-solving.”

With its beloved cast of four-legged characters including Chase, Everest, Liberty, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Skye, Tracker, and Zuma, each of the PAW Patrol dogs has a specific set of skills based on emergency-services professions such as firefighter, police officer, and aviation pilot. They all reside in doghouses that transform into customized vehicles, or "pupmobiles," for their missions, and are also equipped with special hi-tech backpacks known as "pup packs" that contain tools relating to the pups' jobs.

The show has been developed into a media franchise with an ongoing line of toys based on it, sales of which have generated millions of dollars in revenue for the Spin Master corporation and increased the company's presence in the preschool toy market. In addition, the TV series and its associated products have received a variety of awards and nominations from associations such as the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The national tour of PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure lands in Moline on February 18 and 19, with admission to the 6 p.m. shows $29-84 for general seating and $114-129 for VIP seating. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 and visit VibrantArena.com.