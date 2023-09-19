“Penn & Teller Present The Foolers,” September 29

Friday, September 29, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An evening of jaw-dropping illusions curated by a legendary comedy-and-magic team, Penn & Teller Present The Foolers brings its national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on September 29, this interactive and irreverent evening presenting audiences to the Fool Us alumni – master magicians Matt Donnelly, Vinny Grosso, Jessica Jane, and Alex Ramon – who share the distinction of being among few who have impressed the pair with mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines.

Recently named “Las Vegas’s Best Up and Coming Comedy Magician” by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Matt Donnelly has been dazzling audiences across the North America with his unique and hilarious brand of magic and one-of-a-kind story. His act, "The Mind Noodler," has played prestigious magic venues such as LA’s Magic Castle, the Chicago Magic Lounge, and Nashville’s House of Cards while also headlining at the Second Bell Comedy Festival in Tennessee. Offstage, Matt is the cohost of Penn Jillette’s award winning podcast Penn’s Sunday School as well as his magic podcast Abracababble, and Donnelly recently wrapped his ninth season as head writer of Fool Us for the CW.

As seen on hit shows including America’s Got Talent, Masters of Illusion, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (where he fooled Penn & Teller twice), Vinny Grosso’s magic has amazed millions of people around the world, yet his live act is where his talents shine most brightly. His Las Vegas show Totally Mental combines comedy, magic, and mentalism, and he has also served as an entertainer at the world-renowned Catskills in New York. A former President of the Society of American Magicians and graduate from Villanova University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, where he learned to create his own original illusions, Grosso has spent his life in the pursuit of amazement, wonder, and the making of memories.

Jessica Jane is a dazzling magician, powerhouse performer, daredevil, and experienced sleight-of-hand artist with more than 10,000 shows under her belt. She has appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Netflix’s Prince of Peoria, and Penn & Teller: Try This at Home on the CW Network. Jane has also performed on numerous cruises, sailing to more than 38 countries and has entertained on tours for the men and women serving in the armed forces overseas. Her show includes dynamic magic, laugh-out-loud comedy, audience participation, variety, and more – a non-stop, fun-filled magical adventure that will leave everyone asking ”How did she do that?”

Alex Ramon has mesmerized millions around the world with his magic, which has been described as "mystifying" by the New York Times and "mind-bending" by the Los Angeles Times. His show Illusion Fusion was named the number-one attraction in Lake Tahoe and dazzled audiences across America when it toured. Also known for his role as the Magical Zingmaster with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Ramon was the first magician in history to be the star of the show. Additionally, Ramon has been named San Francisco Bay Area’s Best Stage Magician as well as National Stage Magic Champion by the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas.

The touring production Penn & Teller Present The Foolers lands in Davenport on September 29, admission to the 7:30 p.m. show is $38.75-88.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.