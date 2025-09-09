Preacher Lawson, September 27 and 30

Saturday, September 27, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Tuesday, September 30, 8 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A rising touring comedian who can boast acclaimed America's Got Talent performances, late-night TV appearances, and a massive TikTok fan base of 3.2 million followers, Preacher Lawson brings his national standup act to Davenport's Adler Theatre on September 27 and the University of Dubuque on September 30, the 34-year-old recently lauded by Range for "captivating crowds with his boundless energy."

Born in Portland, Oregon, Lawson moved to 20 different locations before he was 10 years old, and started his career as a comedian in his proclaimed "hometown" of Orlando, Florida, He began writing jokes when he was 16, performed them on stage for the first time at 17, and went on to win the 2015 Funniest Comedian In Florida and the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competitions. Between March of 2016 and May of 2017, Lawson also appeared on four episodes of the standup-comedy variety show Kill Tony. Lawson appeared on season 12 of America's Got Talent in 2017 and made it through successive elimination rounds, reaching the final 10. He also performed in that year's America's Got Talent Live! show in Las Vegas that was part of the winner's prize.

Consequently, Lawson was invited to compete on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, where he advanced to the finale after receiving the most votes from U.S. super-fans. After making the top five of that televised competition, Lawson competed in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions and, one again, advanced through to the finals. Later in 2019, Lawson shot his first stand-up special Get to Know Me, which premiered on BET+.

On television, In Television, Lawson has been seen on HBO’s Emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show, as well as NBC’s Connecting as a series regular. He also hosted the Facebook Watch series World's Most Amazing Dogs with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump. On Lawson's YouTube channel, he posts travel vlogs, vegan and vegetarian cooking guides, and music videos, all with a comedic twist, and as of this June, his channel has attracted more than 35 million views and in excess of 664,000 subscribers.

Preacher Lawson brings his national tour to Davenport on September 27 with special appearances by his mother Kimberly and brother Justin. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. show begins at $40.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.

Lawson also performs in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 30, with admission to the 8 p.m. show $30-35. For information and tickets, call 563-585-7469 and visit Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.