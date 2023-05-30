Pride Month Storytelling Night, June 14

Wednesday, June 14, 6 p.m.

Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Held in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the Davenport Public Library is hosting a special storytelling night at the library's Eastern Avenue Branch, with the June 14 event designed to bring together the queer folks and allies of the Quad Cities for an evening of community and understanding as four gifted Quad Cities talents share their thoughts on the theme of pride.

Included among the Wednesday-evening presenters:

Sarah Elgatian is a first-generation writer with a lot of questions. Among other places, her work has appeared in Crab Fat, Beholder Magazine, and the Iowa Writers’ House print anthology We the Interwoven. She likes bright colors, dark coffee, loud music, and long sentences, and lives in Iowa with an ever-growing collection of animal roommates.

T Green (sometimes known as Auntie Fungus) is a Quad Cities-based comedian, actor, and writer. T Green graduated with a BA in theater from St. Ambrose University and has just sort of stuck around the QC ever since. She is co-artistic director of Haus of Ruckus, a production company run by queer artists that focuses on original comedic plays. She has written at least five or six plays with her writing partner Calvin Vo, and is currently writing more, probably. T is also a regular improv performer at Comedy Sportz in Moline and has performed stand up in Iowa City, Chicago, and New York. In her free time, T enjoys watching four-hour-long video essays about TV shows she’s never watched and playing Nintendo games.

Caitlin Moran lives, works, and writes in Davenport. They earned their bachelor's degree in English at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, and they currently work at St. Ambrose University. Beyond reading and writing, Caitlin enjoys playing hockey and spending time with their cats, Arnold and Francine.

Adam Peters is the Director of Operations at Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center. He is proud to be born and raised in the Quad Cities and is glad to be back helping Clock, Inc - a place he never had growing up. Besides working at Clock, Inc, Adam works with high school show choirs in 15 states as a clinician and adjudicator. He also works on political campaigns as an organizer and consultant.

The Eastern Avenue Branch's Pride Month Storytelling Night will take place on June 14, participation in the 6 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7832 and visiting DavenportLibrary.com.