“The Prints of David & Sarojini Johnson,” July 19 through January 4

Saturday, July 19, through Sunday, January 4

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

From July 19 through January 4, guests of Davenport's German American Heritage Center are invited to explore themes of nostalgia, community, nature, and perspective in the wonderful collection The Prints of David & Sarojini Johnson. This pair of Iowa City collectors, educators, and artists, each with their own vision and inspiration, has spent decades sharing and practicing the art of printmaking, their works representing a beautiful partnership and interpretation of the medium.

In his Artist Statement, David Johnson says, "I don’t need a photograph to tell me what the world looks like. And we all see the world differently. Two peoples’ versions of any occurrence are always different. Drawing is a way of attempting to see and understand the world. It is a graphic representation, a translation of vision into pencil lines. Sometimes we have to draw quickly, with haste. Perhaps it is getting dark or it is going to rain, the model has things to do and doesn’t want to sit all day. There is such a thing as urgency. An etching or a relief print elaborates and enriches the drawing and often translates it into something with added dynamics. What does it feel like to walk down the street, to be in the world?"

With her own Artist Statement, Sarojini Jha Johnson says, "My family came to the United States from India many years ago. My work reflects my preoccupation with my knowledge of India as I have experienced it through my journeys there and through stories told by my parents. Certain objects and images are persistent in my mind and are emblematic or evocative of many things, from mundane to sublime. Some of these objects are plants such as datura and images of favorite deities such as Ganesha and Lakshmi. Uprooted people often experience a longing for things that remind them of their former home. This sort of nostalgia or yearning for familiar things, especially food, has been a part of my family’s experience for as long as I can remember.

"My father grew exotic vegetables with names I do not even know in English. This amuses and amazes me. I believe that the dialog about culture and nationality is vital and that the visual arts are an important forum for communication of the subtleties and variations of individual viewpoints. Recently, I have been making artist’s books that delve into the issues of climate change and the effects of human folly on the natural world. I also sometimes celebrate the beauty and mystery of the universe in these works."

The Prints of David & Sarojini Johnson will be on view in the German American Heritage Center's third-floor gallery from July 19 through January 4, with the venue open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Viewing of the exhibit is free with $3-5 admission, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.